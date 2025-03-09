Hosts
Create Host
Create a new host by providing necessary details
POST
/
hosts
curl --request POST \
--url https://app.loadforge.com/api/v2/hosts \
--header 'Authorization: Bearer <token>' \
--header 'Content-Type: application/json' \
--data '{
"url": "<string>",
"port": "<string>",
"protocol": "<string>"
}'
{
"host_id": 123
}
Create a new host by providing necessary details such as
url,
port, and
protocol. Post-creation, the host will be automatically scheduled for verification.
Authorizations
Bearer authentication header of the form
Bearer <token>, where
<token> is your auth token.
Body
application/json
Host to add
Domain name of the host
Port number for the host
Protocol used (http or https)
Response
200
application/json
Host creation response
ID of the created host
