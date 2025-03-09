POST
curl --request POST \
  --url https://app.loadforge.com/api/v2/hosts \
  --header 'Authorization: Bearer <token>' \
  --header 'Content-Type: application/json' \
  --data '{
  "url": "<string>",
  "port": "<string>",
  "protocol": "<string>"
}'
{
  "host_id": 123
}

Create a new host by providing necessary details such as url, port, and protocol. Post-creation, the host will be automatically scheduled for verification.

Authorizations

Authorization
string
header
required

Bearer authentication header of the form Bearer <token>, where <token> is your auth token.

Body

application/json
Host to add
url
string
required

Domain name of the host

port
string
required

Port number for the host

protocol
string
required

Protocol used (http or https)

Response

200
application/json
Host creation response
host_id
integer

ID of the created host