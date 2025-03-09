Overview

LoadForge provides a comprehensive REST-based API service that enables you to automate your load testing workflows and analyze results programmatically. This documentation covers all available endpoints and their usage.

All API requests require authentication using a Bearer token. Create your token in the User Menu - API section.

Base URL

All API requests should be made to:

https://app.loadforge.com/api/v2

Authentication

Authorization: Bearer YOUR_TOKEN_HERE

Core Endpoints

Hosts API

Manage test targets by creating, listing, and deleting host configurations

Tests API

Handle test configurations including creation, updates, and deletion

Results API

Access detailed test results and performance metrics

Run API

Control test execution with start and cancel operations

Model Context Protocol (MCP) Integration

Overview

LoadForge now supports the Model Context Protocol (MCP), enabling seamless integration with other MCP-compatible services for enhanced automation and workflow management.

MCP integration allows you to automate test execution, streamline workflows, and enable cross-platform compatibility with other tools in your stack.

Getting Started with MCP

To add LoadForge as an MCP service:

npx mcp add loadforge

Key Benefits

Example MCP Workflow

Here’s a sample workflow that demonstrates how to trigger LoadForge tests using MCP:

{
  "name": "LoadForge Test Workflow",
  "steps": [
    {
      "service": "loadforge",
      "action": "runTest",
      "parameters": {
        "testId": "123456",
        "schedule": "@hourly"
      }
    }
  ]
}

Implementation Steps

1

Install MCP Integration

Run npx mcp add loadforge to set up the integration

2

Configure Workflows

Create automated workflows that trigger load tests based on your requirements

3

Monitor and Optimize

Track test results and adjust performance parameters as needed

By integrating LoadForge with MCP, you can create powerful automated testing workflows that enhance your performance testing strategy.