Introduction
LoadForge API Documentation
Overview
LoadForge provides a comprehensive REST-based API service that enables you to automate your load testing workflows and analyze results programmatically. This documentation covers all available endpoints and their usage.
All API requests require authentication using a Bearer token. Create your token in the User Menu - API section.
Base URL
All API requests should be made to:
https://app.loadforge.com/api/v2
Authentication
Authorization: Bearer YOUR_TOKEN_HERE
Core Endpoints
Hosts API
Manage test targets by creating, listing, and deleting host configurations
Tests API
Handle test configurations including creation, updates, and deletion
Results API
Access detailed test results and performance metrics
Run API
Control test execution with start and cancel operations
Model Context Protocol (MCP) Integration
Overview
LoadForge now supports the Model Context Protocol (MCP), enabling seamless integration with other MCP-compatible services for enhanced automation and workflow management.
MCP integration allows you to automate test execution, streamline workflows, and enable cross-platform compatibility with other tools in your stack.
Getting Started with MCP
To add LoadForge as an MCP service:
npx mcp add loadforge
Key Benefits
Example MCP Workflow
Here’s a sample workflow that demonstrates how to trigger LoadForge tests using MCP:
{
"name": "LoadForge Test Workflow",
"steps": [
{
"service": "loadforge",
"action": "runTest",
"parameters": {
"testId": "123456",
"schedule": "@hourly"
}
}
]
}
Implementation Steps
Install MCP Integration
Run
npx mcp add loadforge to set up the integration
Configure Workflows
Create automated workflows that trigger load tests based on your requirements
Monitor and Optimize
Track test results and adjust performance parameters as needed
By integrating LoadForge with MCP, you can create powerful automated testing workflows that enhance your performance testing strategy.