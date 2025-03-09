LoadForge provides a comprehensive REST-based API service that enables you to automate your load testing workflows and analyze results programmatically. This documentation covers all available endpoints and their usage.

All API requests require authentication using a Bearer token. Create your token in the User Menu - API section.

​ Base URL

All API requests should be made to:

https://app.loadforge.com/api/v2

Authorization Header OpenAPI Security Schema Authorization: Bearer YOUR_TOKEN_HERE

​ Core Endpoints

Hosts API Manage test targets by creating, listing, and deleting host configurations Tests API Handle test configurations including creation, updates, and deletion Results API Access detailed test results and performance metrics Run API Control test execution with start and cancel operations

​ Model Context Protocol (MCP) Integration

LoadForge now supports the Model Context Protocol (MCP), enabling seamless integration with other MCP-compatible services for enhanced automation and workflow management.

MCP integration allows you to automate test execution, streamline workflows, and enable cross-platform compatibility with other tools in your stack.

​ Getting Started with MCP

To add LoadForge as an MCP service:

npx mcp add loadforge

​ Key Benefits

Automated Load Testing Trigger tests from CI/CD pipelines

Schedule performance monitoring

Set up threshold-based testing Unified Service Management Centralized configuration management

Simplified test scheduling

Consolidated logging and reporting Enhanced Scalability Dynamic test scaling

Multi-location test execution

Integration with monitoring tools

​ Example MCP Workflow

Here’s a sample workflow that demonstrates how to trigger LoadForge tests using MCP:

{ "name" : "LoadForge Test Workflow" , "steps" : [ { "service" : "loadforge" , "action" : "runTest" , "parameters" : { "testId" : "123456" , "schedule" : "@hourly" } } ] }

​ Implementation Steps

1 Install MCP Integration Run npx mcp add loadforge to set up the integration 2 Configure Workflows Create automated workflows that trigger load tests based on your requirements 3 Monitor and Optimize Track test results and adjust performance parameters as needed