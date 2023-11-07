GET
/
result
/
{id}
curl --request GET \
  --url https://app.loadforge.com/api/v2/result/{id} \
  --header 'Authorization: Bearer <token>'
{
  "id": 123,
  "created_at": "2023-11-07T05:31:56Z",
  "updated_at": "2023-11-07T05:31:56Z",
  "run_status": 123,
  "cancelled": true,
  "duration": 123,
  "requests": "<string>",
  "failures": "<string>",
  "response_median": "<string>",
  "response_avg": "<string>",
  "response_min": "<string>",
  "response_max": "<string>",
  "reqs_per_second": "<string>",
  "fails_per_second": "<string>",
  "results_csv_stats": "<string>",
  "results_csv_history": "<string>",
  "results_csv_failures": "<string>"
}

Returns the full data for a single Result set. This endpoint provides detailed information about a specific test run result, including CSV statistics, history, and failures data.

Authorizations

Authorization
string
header
required

Bearer authentication header of the form Bearer <token>, where <token> is your auth token.

Path Parameters

id
integer
required

ID of result to retrieve

Response

200
application/json
Full result data response
id
integer

Unique identifier for the result

created_at
string

Creation timestamp

updated_at
string

Last update timestamp

run_status
integer

Status code of the run

cancelled
boolean

Whether the run was cancelled

duration
integer

Duration of the run in minutes

requests
string

Number of requests made

failures
string

Number and percentage of failures

response_median
string

Median response time

response_avg
string

Average response time

response_min
string

Minimum response time

response_max
string

Maximum response time

reqs_per_second
string

Requests per second

fails_per_second
string

Failures per second

results_csv_stats
string

CSV statistics data

results_csv_history
string

CSV history data

results_csv_failures
string

CSV failures data