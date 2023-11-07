Runs & Results
Get Result
Returns the full data for a single Result set
GET
/
result
/
{id}
curl --request GET \
--url https://app.loadforge.com/api/v2/result/{id} \
--header 'Authorization: Bearer <token>'
{
"id": 123,
"created_at": "2023-11-07T05:31:56Z",
"updated_at": "2023-11-07T05:31:56Z",
"run_status": 123,
"cancelled": true,
"duration": 123,
"requests": "<string>",
"failures": "<string>",
"response_median": "<string>",
"response_avg": "<string>",
"response_min": "<string>",
"response_max": "<string>",
"reqs_per_second": "<string>",
"fails_per_second": "<string>",
"results_csv_stats": "<string>",
"results_csv_history": "<string>",
"results_csv_failures": "<string>"
}
Returns the full data for a single Result set. This endpoint provides detailed information about a specific test run result, including CSV statistics, history, and failures data.
Authorizations
Bearer authentication header of the form
Bearer <token>, where
<token> is your auth token.
Path Parameters
ID of result to retrieve
Response
200
application/json
Full result data response
Unique identifier for the result
Creation timestamp
Last update timestamp
Status code of the run
Whether the run was cancelled
Duration of the run in minutes
Number of requests made
Number and percentage of failures
Median response time
Average response time
Minimum response time
Maximum response time
Requests per second
Failures per second
CSV statistics data
CSV history data
CSV failures data
