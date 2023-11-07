Runs & Results
List Results
Returns a summary of your results
GET
/
results
curl --request GET \
--url https://app.loadforge.com/api/v2/results \
--header 'Authorization: Bearer <token>'
[
{
"id": 123,
"created_at": "2023-11-07T05:31:56Z",
"updated_at": "2023-11-07T05:31:56Z",
"run_status": 123,
"cancelled": true,
"duration": 123,
"requests": "<string>",
"failures": "<string>",
"response_median": "<string>",
"response_avg": "<string>",
"response_min": "<string>",
"response_max": "<string>",
"reqs_per_second": "<string>",
"fails_per_second": "<string>"
}
]
Returns a summary of your results. This endpoint provides a list of all your result sets, with one set of results for each run. A run is an individual instance of a test being executed.
Authorizations
Bearer authentication header of the form
Bearer <token>, where
<token> is your auth token.
Response
200
application/json
Results summary response
Unique identifier for the result
Creation timestamp
Last update timestamp
Status code of the run
Whether the run was cancelled
Duration of the run in minutes
Number of requests made
Number and percentage of failures
Median response time
Average response time
Minimum response time
Maximum response time
Requests per second
Failures per second
