GET
/
results
curl --request GET \
  --url https://app.loadforge.com/api/v2/results \
  --header 'Authorization: Bearer <token>'
[
  {
    "id": 123,
    "created_at": "2023-11-07T05:31:56Z",
    "updated_at": "2023-11-07T05:31:56Z",
    "run_status": 123,
    "cancelled": true,
    "duration": 123,
    "requests": "<string>",
    "failures": "<string>",
    "response_median": "<string>",
    "response_avg": "<string>",
    "response_min": "<string>",
    "response_max": "<string>",
    "reqs_per_second": "<string>",
    "fails_per_second": "<string>"
  }
]

Returns a summary of your results. This endpoint provides a list of all your result sets, with one set of results for each run. A run is an individual instance of a test being executed.

Authorizations

Authorization
string
header
required

Bearer authentication header of the form Bearer <token>, where <token> is your auth token.

Response

200
application/json
Results summary response
id
integer

Unique identifier for the result

created_at
string

Creation timestamp

updated_at
string

Last update timestamp

run_status
integer

Status code of the run

cancelled
boolean

Whether the run was cancelled

duration
integer

Duration of the run in minutes

requests
string

Number of requests made

failures
string

Number and percentage of failures

response_median
string

Median response time

response_avg
string

Average response time

response_min
string

Minimum response time

response_max
string

Maximum response time

reqs_per_second
string

Requests per second

fails_per_second
string

Failures per second