Start a run of a specified test. The primary requirements are to specify the ID of a test (which can be obtained via the Test API or in the UI) and the duration in minutes, from 2 minutes to 720 minutes. The endpoint returns a run_id which can be used to monitor responses afterwards.

Authorizations ​ Authorization string header required Bearer authentication header of the form Bearer <token> , where <token> is your auth token.

Body application/json Run details ​ test_id integer required ID of the test to run ​ duration integer required Duration of the run in minutes (2-720)