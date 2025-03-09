POST
curl --request POST \
  --url https://app.loadforge.com/api/v2/run \
  --header 'Authorization: Bearer <token>' \
  --header 'Content-Type: application/json' \
  --data '{
  "test_id": 123,
  "duration": 123
}'
{
  "run_id": 123
}

Start a run of a specified test. The primary requirements are to specify the ID of a test (which can be obtained via the Test API or in the UI) and the duration in minutes, from 2 minutes to 720 minutes. The endpoint returns a run_id which can be used to monitor responses afterwards.

Authorizations

Authorization
string
header
required

Bearer authentication header of the form Bearer <token>, where <token> is your auth token.

Body

application/json
Run details
test_id
integer
required

ID of the test to run

duration
integer
required

Duration of the run in minutes (2-720)

Response

200
application/json
Run creation response
run_id
integer

ID of the created run