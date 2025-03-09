Runs & Results
curl --request POST \
--url https://app.loadforge.com/api/v2/run \
--header 'Authorization: Bearer <token>' \
--header 'Content-Type: application/json' \
--data '{
"test_id": 123,
"duration": 123
}'
{
"run_id": 123
}
Start a run of a specified test. The primary requirements are to specify the ID of a test (which can be obtained via the Test API or in the UI) and the duration in minutes, from 2 minutes to 720 minutes. The endpoint returns a run_id which can be used to monitor responses afterwards.
Authorizations
Bearer authentication header of the form
Bearer <token>, where
<token> is your auth token.
Body
application/json
Run details
ID of the test to run
Duration of the run in minutes (2-720)
Response
200
application/json
Run creation response
ID of the created run
