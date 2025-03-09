Tests
Update Test
Update an existing Test, specified by ID
PATCH
/
tests
/
{test_id}
curl --request PATCH \
--url https://app.loadforge.com/api/v2/tests/{test_id} \
--header 'Authorization: Bearer <token>' \
--header 'Content-Type: application/json' \
--data '{
"name": "<string>",
"rate": 123,
"servers": 123,
"users": 123,
"host_id": 123,
"region": "<string>",
"locustfile": "<string>"
}'
{
"test_id": 123
}
Update an existing test, specified by ID. You can modify details such as name, rate, servers, users, host_id, region, and locustfile to adjust your load testing configuration.
Authorizations
Bearer authentication header of the form
Bearer <token>, where
<token> is your auth token.
Path Parameters
ID of test to update
Body
application/json
Test data to update
Name of the test
Spawn rate of the virtual users
Number of worker servers to launch
Total virtual users to simulate
ID of the host to test
Region code for the test
The full locustfile content
Response
200
application/json
Test update response
ID of the updated test
