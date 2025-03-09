Update an existing Test, specified by ID

Update an existing test, specified by ID. You can modify details such as name, rate, servers, users, host_id, region, and locustfile to adjust your load testing configuration.

Authorizations ​ Authorization string header required Bearer authentication header of the form Bearer <token> , where <token> is your auth token.

Path Parameters ​ test_id integer required ID of test to update

Body application/json Test data to update ​ name string required Name of the test ​ rate integer required Spawn rate of the virtual users ​ servers integer required Number of worker servers to launch ​ users integer required Total virtual users to simulate ​ host_id integer required ID of the host to test ​ region string required Region code for the test ​ locustfile string required The full locustfile content