DELETE
/
hosts
/
{host_id}
curl --request DELETE \
  --url https://app.loadforge.com/api/v2/hosts/{host_id} \
  --header 'Authorization: Bearer <token>'
{
  "host_id": 123,
  "status": "<string>"
}

Delete a host entry by specifying the host_id in the API endpoint. Ensure that all tests utilizing the host are deleted beforehand to prevent an error response.

Authorizations

Authorization
string
header
required

Bearer authentication header of the form Bearer <token>, where <token> is your auth token.

Path Parameters

host_id
integer
required

ID of host to delete

Response

200
application/json
Host deletion response
host_id
integer

ID of the deleted host

status
string

Status of the deletion operation