Hosts
Delete Host
Delete a host entry by specifying the host_id
DELETE
/
hosts
/
{host_id}
curl --request DELETE \
--url https://app.loadforge.com/api/v2/hosts/{host_id} \
--header 'Authorization: Bearer <token>'
{
"host_id": 123,
"status": "<string>"
}
Delete a host entry by specifying the
host_id in the API endpoint. Ensure that all tests utilizing the host are deleted beforehand to prevent an error response.
Authorizations
Bearer authentication header of the form
Bearer <token>, where
<token> is your auth token.
Path Parameters
ID of host to delete
