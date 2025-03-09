Welcome to LoadForge

LoadForge is a powerful load testing platform designed to help you test the performance and scalability of your web applications. With LoadForge, you can simulate thousands of users accessing your application simultaneously, identify bottlenecks, and ensure your system can handle peak traffic.

Email help@loadforge.com to contact our support center, or login to the app and click the live chat at the bottom right.

Quick Start Guide

Get up and running with LoadForge in minutes

API Reference

Explore our comprehensive API documentation

Core Features

LoadForge offers a comprehensive suite of load testing capabilities to ensure your applications perform under pressure.

Understanding Load Testing

Learn the fundamentals of effective load testing

Test Results

Monitor performance with detailed analytics and reports

Cloud Infrastructure

Leverage our powerful cloud infrastructure for scalable testing

Test Scripting

Create custom test scenarios with Python and Locust

Integration Options

Connect LoadForge with your existing workflow and tools.

Slack Integration

Get test notifications directly in your Slack channels

API Automation

Trigger tests programmatically using our REST API

Zapier Integration

Connect LoadForge with thousands of apps via Zapier

MCP Integration

Connect LoadForge with Model Context Protocol (MCP)