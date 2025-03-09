Welcome to the LoadForge documentation.

​ Welcome to LoadForge

LoadForge is a powerful load testing platform designed to help you test the performance and scalability of your web applications. With LoadForge, you can simulate thousands of users accessing your application simultaneously, identify bottlenecks, and ensure your system can handle peak traffic.

Email help@loadforge.com to contact our support center, or login to the app and click the live chat at the bottom right.

​ Core Features

LoadForge offers a comprehensive suite of load testing capabilities to ensure your applications perform under pressure.

​ Integration Options

Connect LoadForge with your existing workflow and tools.