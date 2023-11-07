Tests
List Tests
List all the tests on your account
GET
/
tests
curl --request GET \
--url https://app.loadforge.com/api/v2/tests \
--header 'Authorization: Bearer <token>'
[
{
"id": 123,
"created_at": "2023-11-07T05:31:56Z",
"updated_at": "2023-11-07T05:31:56Z",
"name": "<string>",
"rate": 123,
"servers": 123,
"users": 123,
"host_id": 123,
"region": "<string>",
"locustfile": "<string>"
}
]
List all the tests on your account, including details such as ID, creation timestamp, name, rate, servers, users, host ID, region, and locustfile.
Authorizations
Bearer authentication header of the form
Bearer <token>, where
<token> is your auth token.
Response
200
application/json
Test list response
Unique identifier for the test
Creation timestamp
Last update timestamp
Name of the test
Spawn rate of the virtual users
Number of worker servers to launch
Total virtual users to simulate
ID of the host to test
Region code for the test
The full locustfile content
