GET
/
tests
curl --request GET \
  --url https://app.loadforge.com/api/v2/tests \
  --header 'Authorization: Bearer <token>'
[
  {
    "id": 123,
    "created_at": "2023-11-07T05:31:56Z",
    "updated_at": "2023-11-07T05:31:56Z",
    "name": "<string>",
    "rate": 123,
    "servers": 123,
    "users": 123,
    "host_id": 123,
    "region": "<string>",
    "locustfile": "<string>"
  }
]

List all the tests on your account, including details such as ID, creation timestamp, name, rate, servers, users, host ID, region, and locustfile.

Authorizations

Authorization
string
header
required

Bearer authentication header of the form Bearer <token>, where <token> is your auth token.

Response

200
application/json
Test list response
id
integer

Unique identifier for the test

created_at
string

Creation timestamp

updated_at
string

Last update timestamp

name
string

Name of the test

rate
integer

Spawn rate of the virtual users

servers
integer

Number of worker servers to launch

users
integer

Total virtual users to simulate

host_id
integer

ID of the host to test

region
string

Region code for the test

locustfile
string

The full locustfile content