Learn how to get LoadForge set up and load test your web app, API or SQL server in minutes.

Your First Test Step-by-step guide to running your very first load test. Test Examples Visit our load test test script example directory and guides. Using the cloud Learn about how LoadForge leverages cloud computing. API reference Use the LoadForge API to automate your load tests.

Getting Started

LoadForge offers a seamless onboarding experience:

Automated Setup: Upon signing up, LoadForge will guide you through the process of setting up your first load test, ensuring you can kickstart your testing without any hitches. Test Examples Directory: To simplify the process further, we've curated a comprehensive directory of test examples. Just browse, copy, and paste! Accessing Test Examples: Simply navigate to the Test examples category located on the left side of the site. Select an example that suits your needs to get started promptly.

Support & Assistance

Live Chat Support

LoadForge offers live chat support during business hours. This ensures that any questions or issues you might face are addressed promptly.

Premium Support for Paying Customers

If you're a paying customer, you're entitled to round-the-clock support. Submit a ticket whenever you need assistance, and our dedicated support team will be at your service.

Submitting an Issue or Query

If you encounter any issues or have questions:

Email Support: Drop us an email at help@loadforge.com. Our team is on standby and will get back to you as soon as possible. Live Chat: Alternatively, make use of the Live Chat feature available on our website for real-time assistance.

Resources on the Blog

We post tips, tricks and other guides on our blog frequently. Check out the official blog for more.