POST
/
run
/
cancel
/
{run_id}
curl --request POST \
  --url https://app.loadforge.com/api/v2/run/cancel/{run_id} \
  --header 'Authorization: Bearer <token>'
{
  "run_id": 123,
  "status": "<string>"
}

Cancel an ongoing run by specifying the run_id. This endpoint allows you to stop a test run that is in progress if you need to terminate it before its scheduled completion.

Authorizations

Authorization
string
header
required

Bearer authentication header of the form Bearer <token>, where <token> is your auth token.

Path Parameters

run_id
integer
required

ID of run to cancel

Response

200
application/json
Run cancellation response
run_id
integer

ID of the cancelled run

status
string

Status of the cancellation operation