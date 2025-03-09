Runs & Results
curl --request POST \
--url https://app.loadforge.com/api/v2/run/cancel/{run_id} \
--header 'Authorization: Bearer <token>'
{
"run_id": 123,
"status": "<string>"
}
Cancel an ongoing run by specifying the run_id. This endpoint allows you to stop a test run that is in progress if you need to terminate it before its scheduled completion.
Authorizations
Bearer authentication header of the form
Bearer <token>, where
<token> is your auth token.
Path Parameters
ID of run to cancel
