GET
/
hosts
curl --request GET \
  --url https://app.loadforge.com/api/v2/hosts \
  --header 'Authorization: Bearer <token>'
[
  {
    "id": 123,
    "created_at": "2023-11-07T05:31:56Z",
    "updated_at": "2023-11-07T05:31:56Z",
    "verified": true,
    "url": "<string>",
    "port": 123,
    "protocol": "<string>"
  }
]

Retrieve a list of all hosts registered on your account, including their respective details like id, creation timestamp, verification status, URL, port, and protocol.

Authorizations

Authorization
string
header
required

Bearer authentication header of the form Bearer <token>, where <token> is your auth token.

Response

200
application/json
Host list response
id
integer

Unique identifier for the host

created_at
string

Creation timestamp

updated_at
string

Last update timestamp

verified
boolean

Verification status of the host

url
string

Domain name of the host

port
integer

Port number for the host

protocol
string

Protocol used (http or https)