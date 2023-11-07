Hosts
List Hosts
Retrieve a list of all hosts registered on your account
GET
/
hosts
curl --request GET \
--url https://app.loadforge.com/api/v2/hosts \
--header 'Authorization: Bearer <token>'
[
{
"id": 123,
"created_at": "2023-11-07T05:31:56Z",
"updated_at": "2023-11-07T05:31:56Z",
"verified": true,
"url": "<string>",
"port": 123,
"protocol": "<string>"
}
]
Retrieve a list of all hosts registered on your account, including their respective details like
id, creation timestamp, verification status, URL, port, and protocol.
Authorizations
Bearer authentication header of the form
Bearer <token>, where
<token> is your auth token.
Response
200
application/json
Host list response
Unique identifier for the host
Creation timestamp
Last update timestamp
Verification status of the host
Domain name of the host
Port number for the host
Protocol used (http or https)
