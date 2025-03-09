DELETE
/
tests
/
{test_id}
curl --request DELETE \
  --url https://app.loadforge.com/api/v2/tests/{test_id} \
  --header 'Authorization: Bearer <token>'
{
  "test_id": 123,
  "status": "<string>"
}

Delete an existing test by specifying the test_id. This endpoint allows you to remove tests that are no longer needed from your account.

Authorizations

Authorization
string
header
required

Bearer authentication header of the form Bearer <token>, where <token> is your auth token.

Path Parameters

test_id
integer
required

ID of test to delete

Response

200
application/json
Test deletion response
test_id
integer

ID of the deleted test

status
string

Status of the deletion operation