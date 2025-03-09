Tests
Delete Test
Delete an existing test
DELETE
/
tests
/
{test_id}
curl --request DELETE \
--url https://app.loadforge.com/api/v2/tests/{test_id} \
--header 'Authorization: Bearer <token>'
{
"test_id": 123,
"status": "<string>"
}
Delete an existing test by specifying the test_id. This endpoint allows you to remove tests that are no longer needed from your account.
Authorizations
Bearer authentication header of the form
Bearer <token>, where
<token> is your auth token.
Path Parameters
ID of test to delete
curl --request DELETE \
--url https://app.loadforge.com/api/v2/tests/{test_id} \
--header 'Authorization: Bearer <token>'
{
"test_id": 123,
"status": "<string>"
}