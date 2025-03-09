DELETE
/
files
/
{id}
cURL
curl --request DELETE \
  --url https://app.loadforge.com/api/v2/files/{id} \
  --header 'Authorization: Bearer <token>'
{
  "file_id": 123,
  "status": "Deleted"
}
Delete a file by ID.

Authorizations

Authorization
string
header
required

Bearer authentication header of the form Bearer <token>, where <token> is your auth token.

Path Parameters

id
integer
required

Response

OK

file_id
integer
status
string