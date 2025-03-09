Authorizations
Bearer authentication header of the form
Bearer <token>, where
<token> is your auth token.
curl --request DELETE \
--url https://app.loadforge.com/api/v2/library/{id} \
--header 'Authorization: Bearer <token>'
{
"library_id": 456,
"status": "Deleted"
}
