GET
/
library
/
{id}
cURL
curl --request GET \
  --url https://app.loadforge.com/api/v2/library/{id} \
  --header 'Authorization: Bearer <token>'
{
  "id": 123,
  "team_id": 123,
  "name": "<string>",
  "filename": "<string>",
  "path": "<string>",
  "size": 123,
  "mime_type": "text/x-python",
  "created_at": "2023-11-07T05:31:56Z",
  "updated_at": "2023-11-07T05:31:56Z"
}
Fetch a library by ID. Returns 404 if not found.

Authorizations

Authorization
string
header
required

Bearer authentication header of the form Bearer <token>, where <token> is your auth token.

Path Parameters

id
integer
required

Response

OK

id
integer
team_id
integer
name
string

Must end with .py

filename
string

Internal stored filename

path
string

S3 key

size
integer

Size in bytes

mime_type
string
Example:

"text/x-python"

created_at
string<date-time>
updated_at
string<date-time>