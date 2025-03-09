PATCH
/
library
/
{id}
cURL
curl --request PATCH \
  --url https://app.loadforge.com/api/v2/library/{id} \
  --header 'Authorization: Bearer <token>' \
  --header 'Content-Type: application/json' \
  --data '{
  "name": "<string>",
  "content": "<string>"
}'
{
  "library_id": 123
}
Update a library. name must remain unique per team and end with .py.

Authorizations

Authorization
string
header
required

Bearer authentication header of the form Bearer <token>, where <token> is your auth token.

Path Parameters

id
integer
required

Body

application/json
name
string
required

Filename ending with .py. Must be unique per team.

content
string
required

Plain text or base64-encoded file content. Base64 is auto-detected.

Response

OK

library_id
integer