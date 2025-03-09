Try it

Update a library. name must remain unique per team and end with .py .

Authorizations ​ Authorization string header required Bearer authentication header of the form Bearer <token> , where <token> is your auth token.

Path Parameters ​ id integer required

Body application/json ​ name string required Filename ending with .py. Must be unique per team. ​ content string required Plain text or base64-encoded file content. Base64 is auto-detected.