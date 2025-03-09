name must remain unique per team and end with
.py.
Authorizations
Bearer authentication header of the form
Bearer <token>, where
<token> is your auth token.
Path Parameters
Body
application/json
Response
OK
curl --request PATCH \
--url https://app.loadforge.com/api/v2/library/{id} \
--header 'Authorization: Bearer <token>' \
--header 'Content-Type: application/json' \
--data '{
"name": "<string>",
"content": "<string>"
}'
{
"library_id": 123
}
Update a library
curl --request PATCH \
--url https://app.loadforge.com/api/v2/library/{id} \
--header 'Authorization: Bearer <token>' \
--header 'Content-Type: application/json' \
--data '{
"name": "<string>",
"content": "<string>"
}'
{
"library_id": 123
}
name must remain unique per team and end with
.py.
Bearer authentication header of the form
Bearer <token>, where
<token> is your auth token.
OK
Was this page helpful?