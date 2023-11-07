Authorizations
Bearer authentication header of the form
Bearer <token>, where
<token> is your auth token.
curl --request GET \
--url https://app.loadforge.com/api/v2/files/{id} \
--header 'Authorization: Bearer <token>'
{
"id": 123,
"team_id": 123,
"name": "<string>",
"filename": "<string>",
"path": "<string>",
"size": 123,
"mime_type": "<string>",
"created_at": "2023-11-07T05:31:56Z",
"updated_at": "2023-11-07T05:31:56Z"
}
