Welcome to the LoadForge examples directory! Here you’ll find a comprehensive collection of ready-to-use Locust test scripts for various load testing scenarios.

What You’ll Find Here

These examples demonstrate how to test different types of applications and APIs using LoadForge. Each example includes:
  • Complete working code ready to use with LoadForge
  • Real-world use cases for different testing scenarios
  • Best practices for load testing specific technologies
  • Detailed explanations of testing patterns
All examples use Python and Locust, which are natively supported by LoadForge. You can copy any example and use it directly in your LoadForge tests.

Browse by Category

Getting Started

Basic examples for beginners - REST APIs, static content, and simple patterns

Advanced API Testing

GraphQL, gRPC, XML-RPC, and advanced API testing patterns

Authentication & Security

OAuth, JWT, API keys, and secure authentication patterns

Performance Testing

Stress testing, spike testing, and performance validation

Browser Testing

Selenium-based browser automation and user flow testing

Real-Time Applications

WebSockets, SSE, polling, and real-time communication testing

E-Commerce & Business

Shopping carts, checkout flows, and business process testing

Modern Web Frameworks

React, Vue, Angular, and modern JavaScript framework testing

Quick Start

  1. Browse the categories to find an example that matches your use case
  2. Copy the example code to your LoadForge test
  3. Customize the URLs, parameters, and settings for your application
  4. Run your test on LoadForge to see results
Need help choosing the right example? Check out our Quick Start Guide or contact support at help@loadforge.com

Contributing

Found an issue or want to suggest improvements to our examples? Email us at help@loadforge.com - we’re always looking to improve our documentation!
