What You’ll Find HereThese examples demonstrate how to test different types of applications and APIs using LoadForge. Each example includes:
- Complete working code ready to use with LoadForge
- Real-world use cases for different testing scenarios
- Best practices for load testing specific technologies
- Detailed explanations of testing patterns
All examples use Python and Locust, which are natively supported by LoadForge. You can copy any example and use it directly in your LoadForge tests.
Browse by Category
Getting Started
Basic examples for beginners - REST APIs, static content, and simple patterns
Advanced API Testing
GraphQL, gRPC, XML-RPC, and advanced API testing patterns
Authentication & Security
OAuth, JWT, API keys, and secure authentication patterns
Performance Testing
Stress testing, spike testing, and performance validation
Browser Testing
Selenium-based browser automation and user flow testing
Real-Time Applications
WebSockets, SSE, polling, and real-time communication testing
E-Commerce & Business
Shopping carts, checkout flows, and business process testing
Modern Web Frameworks
React, Vue, Angular, and modern JavaScript framework testing
Quick Start
- Browse the categories to find an example that matches your use case
- Copy the example code to your LoadForge test
- Customize the URLs, parameters, and settings for your application
- Run your test on LoadForge to see results
Need help choosing the right example? Check out our Quick Start Guide