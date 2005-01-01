Cloud Performance

LoadForge provides a powerful platform to conduct load testing via the locust.io framework. Understanding the constraints and how to efficiently deploy resources can significantly impact the accuracy and effectiveness of your tests. Here's a detailed guide to help you get the best out of your load tests.

Resource Dependency

LoadForge tests are primarily CPU-bound, which means they heavily rely on the processing power of the server they run on. Apart from CPU, these tests also utilize network sockets.

Performance Guidelines

For optimal performance, we recommend:

Having between 10,000 and 20,000 clients per server .

. Always account for an additional server to act as a controller for the test.

Example Calculation:

If your test scenario involves simulating 50,000 clients, here's how you'd calculate the required servers:

1 server dedicated as a controller.

For client distribution: (50000/10000) = 5 servers for generating client load.

So, for 50,000 clients, you'd require 6 servers in total.

Depending on your test's scale, multiple worker processes might be initiated on each server. For a detailed breakdown of handling such extensive tests, please consult our Large Tests guide.

While our recommendation starts at 10,000 clients per server, it's possible to push this limit based on the specifics of your test. Experimenting with different configurations can be beneficial. Generally, a server can support up to 20,000 SSL virtual users. If you aim to simulate a higher number of virtual users, you can combine the capacity of multiple servers. For instance:

Utilizing 20 servers, each supporting 20,000 clients, you can test up to 400,000 active users simultaneously.

This scale should suffice even for the most extensive websites, ensuring you can simulate traffic well beyond typical load requirements.

Virtual users vs real users It's essential to understand the distinction between virtual users and real-world users. In typical scenarios, only 20-30% of your "online users" will actively browse at a given moment. However, virtual users, during tests, generate significantly more traffic. Ensure you factor this when interpreting test results.

Seeking Further Assistance

For challenges or uncertainties regarding large-scale tests:

Contact Support: Our dedicated support team is ready to guide you through the complexities. Managed Test Service: If you prefer a hands-off approach, consider our managed test service. Here, our experts handle the testing process, from design to execution, ensuring optimal results.

Remember, a well-conducted load test is your best defense against real-world traffic surges. Use these guidelines to ensure your infrastructure is always prepared.