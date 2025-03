Start testing with LoadForge in under 5 minutes

Conducting your initial load test with LoadForge is both quick and straightforward. The default test setup is often sufficient for many users aiming to understand their website’s scalability and pinpoint the first areas of failure.

LoadForge Quickstart Guide

​ Getting Started in 3 Simple Steps

Step 1: Verify Your Host To ensure responsible use of LoadForge and prevent potential misuse like DoS attacks, you must verify website ownership: Add Your Host: Input your website’s URL Choose a Verification Method: DNS verification

Meta tag insertion

File upload By verifying a primary domain (e.g., loadforge.com ), all sub-domains like dev.loadforge.com or staging.test.loadforge.com are automatically verified. Facing verification issues? Contact our support team for manual verification assistance. Step 2: Create Your Test Once your host is verified, you’re ready to create a load test: Select Your Test File : For beginners, use the default test file

: For beginners, use the default test file Determine User Count : Start with 100 virtual users

: Start with 100 virtual users Choose Test Location: Select a server location close to your target audience Default Test Script from locust import HttpUser , task , between class QuickstartUser ( HttpUser ) : wait_time = between ( 7 , 15 ) @task ( 1 ) def index_page ( self ) : self . client . get ( "/" ) Need More Advanced Testing? Browse test examples in our documentation

Record your browser activities using the .har format

format Use our test creation wizard for guided setup Step 3: Run Your Test Execute your test and analyze the results: Start the Test : Click the Run button next to your test

: Click the button next to your test Set Test Duration : For first tests, keep it brief (5 minutes)

: For first tests, keep it brief (5 minutes) Monitor Real-time: Watch performance metrics as they happen Unless there’s a critical issue with your application, let tests run to completion for thorough performance reports. Incomplete tests may lack crucial data. After completion, you’ll receive a comprehensive report with performance graphs showing how your website responded to the simulated traffic.

After your first test completes, explore these resources: