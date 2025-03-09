Learn how to load test and what load testing is.

​ What is Load Testing?

Load testing is a method to measure your website or application’s performance under different conditions. It helps you understand how your system behaves under both normal and peak load conditions.

The primary goal is to determine how many concurrent users can access your site while maintaining optimal speed for end users.

Load testing reveals potential bottlenecks before they impact your users in production. This proactive approach helps maintain service quality and user satisfaction.

​ Why Load Testing Matters

Load testing helps identify critical issues that could impact your service:

System crashes under heavy load

Performance degradation

Scalability limitations

Resource bottlenecks

Prevent Downtime Before It Happens: Load testing helps you identify and fix performance issues before they affect your users. Don’t wait for your service to become popular to discover these problems!

​ When to Perform Load Tests

The ideal time to conduct load tests is before launching your site to the public. This gives you time to:

Identify potential issues

Make necessary improvements

Validate system performance

Ensure scalability

​ Ongoing Testing

Regular load testing should be performed:

After major updates

Before expected traffic spikes

During performance optimization

When scaling infrastructure

​ Testing Web Applications vs Servers

​ Web Application Testing

Testing web applications requires a comprehensive approach that covers the full stack. Key areas to test include:

​ Dynamic Operations

User authentication

Search functionality

CRUD operations (Create, Read, Update, Delete)

Database interactions

​ Content Types

Static content (images, CSS, JavaScript) Dynamic content (user profiles, generated pages) Database operations

Most modern web applications see bottlenecks in database operations and dynamic content generation. Focus your testing efforts on these areas first.

​ Web Server Testing

Server testing focuses on raw throughput and requests per second. When testing web servers:

​ Remove External Factors

Eliminate database queries

Avoid dynamic content

Disconnect external services

​ Test Structure

Request small static files (e.g., robots.txt) Test larger image files Optionally test dynamic pages

Run separate tests for each content type to accurately measure performance differences between file sizes and content types.

​ Understanding Test Results

Your load test will generate comprehensive data. Focus on these key metrics:

​ Critical Metrics

Average Response Time Measures typical page load duration

Indicates overall system performance Percentile Times (P95/P99) Shows performance for slowest 5% and 1% of requests

Helps identify edge case issues Error Rates Tracks system failures

Indicates stability under load Performance Trends Response time patterns

User concurrency impact

Error rate correlation

Focus on P95: Pay special attention to the 95th percentile response times. If your slowest 5% of requests are problematic, you likely have scalability issues to address.

​ Next Steps

After understanding your load test results:

Identify performance bottlenecks

Optimize system resources

Scale infrastructure as needed

Plan for future capacity

Remember that load testing is an iterative process. Regular testing helps ensure your system continues to meet performance requirements as it grows.