LoadForge enables you to capture browser actions and convert them into load tests.

LoadForge makes it easy to capture browser actions and convert them into repeatable load tests. This feature is particularly useful for testing real-world user behavior, such as logging in, navigating pages, and completing transactions.

​ The Easiest Way: LoadForge Chrome Extension

The LoadForge Chrome Plugin is the simplest way to record user interactions. It allows you to:

Automatically record user actions with a single click.

user actions with a single click. Generate a LoadForge test script instantly .

. Avoid manual setup in Developer Tools.

Tip: We recommend using the LoadForge Chrome Plugin for a faster and more reliable recording experience. You can install it from the Chrome Web Store.

For those who prefer a manual method, you can still record user actions using Google Chrome Developer Tools and export them as HAR (HTTP Archive) files.

​ Preparing for Recording

Before starting, ensure you:

Plan your scenario : Define the steps you want to test (e.g., login, form submission, navigation).

: Define the steps you want to test (e.g., login, form submission, navigation). Use Incognito mode : This prevents cached data or cookies from interfering.

: This prevents cached data or cookies from interfering. Close unnecessary tabs: Reducing background activity ensures accurate capture.

​ Steps to Record a HAR File

Open Developer Tools: Right-click on any page and select “Inspect” or use Ctrl + Shift + I (Windows/Linux) or Cmd + Option + I (Mac). Navigate to the Network Tab: Ensure “Preserve log” is enabled to keep requests after navigation.

is enabled to keep requests after navigation. Check “Disable cache” to force fresh data retrieval. Clear Previous Logs: Click the Clear 🚫 button before starting. Start Recording: Ensure the Record button is red 🔴. Click it if needed. Perform Your Actions: Navigate through the test scenario while Chrome records network requests. Stop Recording & Save HAR: Click the Record button 🔴 to stop capturing.

to stop capturing. Right-click in the Network tab and select “Save as HAR with content” .

. Save the file locally for conversion.

Tip: Wait until the Network tab stops logging requests before stopping the recording. This ensures all requests are captured.

​ Converting HAR to LoadForge Test

Once you have your HAR file, you can convert it into a LoadForge test script:

Go to the LoadForge HAR Converter .

. Upload your HAR file.

LoadForge will automatically generate a test based on the recorded actions.

By using the Chrome extension or HAR file conversion, you can quickly create realistic performance tests that mimic actual user behavior, ensuring your website is optimized for peak traffic.