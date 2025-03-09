A guide to interpreting LoadForge test results and optimizing performance.

LoadForge provides comprehensive test results to help you analyze load impact, response times, errors, and system health. Let’s break down each section of the results page.

​ Test Results Overview

Your test results are organized into several key sections that provide different insights into your application’s performance.

​ Summary Statistics

Test Run Summary View

The summary section provides these essential metrics:

Test Status : Pass/Fail based on your defined targets

: Pass/Fail based on your defined targets Error Ratio : Percentage of failed requests

: Percentage of failed requests Peak VUs : Maximum concurrent users during the test

: Maximum concurrent users during the test Peak RPS : Highest requests per second achieved

: Highest requests per second achieved Throughput : Total data transferred per second

: Total data transferred per second Response Times : P95 and median measurements

: P95 and median measurements Visual Capture: Screenshot of your site during testing

When reviewing summary statistics, pay special attention to the Error Ratio. Even a small percentage of errors can indicate significant issues under load.

​ Response Time Analysis

Response Times Breakdown

Response times are broken down into percentiles:

P50 (Median) : Typical user experience

: Typical user experience P75 : Upper quarter of response times

: Upper quarter of response times P95 : Slowest 5% of responses

: Slowest 5% of responses P99: Edge cases and worst performance

Watch for large gaps between percentiles. If P95 is significantly higher than P50, it indicates inconsistent performance that could frustrate users.

​ Performance Metrics

​ Apdex Scoring

The Apdex score measures user satisfaction with three categories:

Satisfied : Requests within target time

: Requests within target time Tolerated : Slower but acceptable responses

: Slower but acceptable responses Frustrated: Requests exceeding thresholds

Target an Apdex score of 0.85 or higher for optimal user experience. Scores below 0.7 indicate serious performance issues.

Per-Page Performance Breakdown

Each page or endpoint shows:

Request Count : Total number of hits

: Total number of hits Success/Failure Rate : Reliability metrics

: Reliability metrics Response Time Distribution : Median and P95 times

: Median and P95 times Performance Variance: Consistency indicators

Sort by P95 response time to quickly identify your slowest endpoints. These are often the best candidates for optimization.

​ Load Analysis

​ Request Rate Trends

The request rate graph shows:

Load Distribution : How requests varied over time

: How requests varied over time Ramp-up Patterns : Load increase characteristics

: Load increase characteristics Potential Issues: Sudden drops or spikes

Sharp drops in request rate often indicate system failure under load. Look for corresponding error spikes at these points.

​ Error Analysis

When errors occur, you’ll see:

Error Types : Categorized by HTTP status (4xx, 5xx)

: Categorized by HTTP status (4xx, 5xx) Failure Patterns : Common error scenarios

: Common error scenarios Timing Data: When errors occurred during the test

​ Optimization Guide

​ Common Issues and Solutions

High Response Times Optimize database queries

Implement caching

Review server resources

Check for N+1 queries Error Rate Problems Scale infrastructure

Adjust rate limits

Optimize background jobs

Review error handling Poor Apdex Scores Verify target thresholds

Implement CDN

Optimize static assets

Review server-side rendering

​ Performance Improvement Steps

Identify Bottlenecks Review slowest endpoints

Analyze error patterns

Check resource utilization Implement Solutions Apply caching strategies

Optimize database queries

Scale infrastructure Verify Improvements Run comparison tests

Monitor metrics

Review Apdex trends

Follow the 80/20 rule: Focus on optimizing the slowest 20% of endpoints first, as this often improves 80% of user experience.

​ Next Steps