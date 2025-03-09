LoadForge provides comprehensive test results to help you analyze load impact, response times, errors, and system health. Let’s break down each section of the results page.

Test Results Overview

Your test results are organized into several key sections that provide different insights into your application’s performance.

Summary Statistics

Test Run Summary View

The summary section provides these essential metrics:

  • Test Status: Pass/Fail based on your defined targets
  • Error Ratio: Percentage of failed requests
  • Peak VUs: Maximum concurrent users during the test
  • Peak RPS: Highest requests per second achieved
  • Throughput: Total data transferred per second
  • Response Times: P95 and median measurements
  • Visual Capture: Screenshot of your site during testing

When reviewing summary statistics, pay special attention to the Error Ratio. Even a small percentage of errors can indicate significant issues under load.

Response Time Analysis

Response Times Breakdown

Response times are broken down into percentiles:

  • P50 (Median): Typical user experience
  • P75: Upper quarter of response times
  • P95: Slowest 5% of responses
  • P99: Edge cases and worst performance

Watch for large gaps between percentiles. If P95 is significantly higher than P50, it indicates inconsistent performance that could frustrate users.

Performance Metrics

Apdex Scoring

The Apdex score measures user satisfaction with three categories:

  • Satisfied: Requests within target time
  • Tolerated: Slower but acceptable responses
  • Frustrated: Requests exceeding thresholds

Target an Apdex score of 0.85 or higher for optimal user experience. Scores below 0.7 indicate serious performance issues.

Page-Level Performance

Per-Page Performance Breakdown

Each page or endpoint shows:

  • Request Count: Total number of hits
  • Success/Failure Rate: Reliability metrics
  • Response Time Distribution: Median and P95 times
  • Performance Variance: Consistency indicators

Sort by P95 response time to quickly identify your slowest endpoints. These are often the best candidates for optimization.

Load Analysis

The request rate graph shows:

  • Load Distribution: How requests varied over time
  • Ramp-up Patterns: Load increase characteristics
  • Potential Issues: Sudden drops or spikes

Sharp drops in request rate often indicate system failure under load. Look for corresponding error spikes at these points.

Error Analysis

When errors occur, you’ll see:

  • Error Types: Categorized by HTTP status (4xx, 5xx)
  • Failure Patterns: Common error scenarios
  • Timing Data: When errors occurred during the test

Optimization Guide

Common Issues and Solutions

Performance Improvement Steps

  1. Identify Bottlenecks

    • Review slowest endpoints
    • Analyze error patterns
    • Check resource utilization

  2. Implement Solutions

    • Apply caching strategies
    • Optimize database queries
    • Scale infrastructure

  3. Verify Improvements

    • Run comparison tests
    • Monitor metrics
    • Review Apdex trends

Follow the 80/20 rule: Focus on optimizing the slowest 20% of endpoints first, as this often improves 80% of user experience.

Next Steps

Compare Test Runs

Track improvements and identify regressions across different test runs

Understanding Apdex

Deep dive into Apdex scoring and performance satisfaction metrics

Remember to save your test results for historical comparison. This helps track improvements and identify performance regressions over time.