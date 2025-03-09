Learn how LoadForge uses the cloud to scale up large numbers of users.

Using the Cloud

​ Cloud Infrastructure Overview

LoadForge leverages cloud technology to scale up large numbers of users for load testing. Our dynamic system enables rapid deployment and cleanup of cloud instances, ensuring efficient resource utilization.

​ Test Hours and Options

Managed Infrastructure Use LoadForge’s default test hours on our managed cloud infrastructure for hassle-free testing. Your Own Cloud Bring your own cloud account for enhanced control and potential cost savings.

​ Key Benefits

Our cloud-based approach delivers three primary advantages:

Each benefit is carefully designed to provide maximum value while maintaining environmental responsibility.

Cost-Effective Testing Starting from $0.05 per 10,000 users per test

Transparent pricing structure

Pay only for what you use Enterprise-Grade Performance Generate millions of SSL transactions per second

Support for massive concurrent users

Real-time scaling capabilities Environmental Responsibility Resources used only when needed

Efficient resource allocation

Minimal carbon footprint

LoadForge proudly contributes 1% of all revenue (not just profit) to fighting climate change, making us “The Green Load Test Company.”

​ Cloud Infrastructure Process

​ Deployment Workflow

When you initiate a test, LoadForge executes a streamlined process:

Provisioning: Launch brand-new virtual machines Configuration: Install all necessary dependencies Execution: Run your load test Cleanup: Securely wipe data and destroy instances

The entire setup process takes approximately 1 minute, even when deploying 20+ test workers.

​ Data Security

After test completion:

All test data is wiped from cloud instances

Instances are completely destroyed

Results are securely stored in LoadForge’s cloud

​ Custom Cloud Integration

​ Using Your DigitalOcean Account

While LoadForge provides managed infrastructure, you can integrate your own DigitalOcean account for enhanced control.

Benefits of Using Your Cloud Cost Optimization ~$0.11 per test per hour with your account

Compared to $2 per hour on managed cloud

Direct control over resource allocation Enhanced Flexibility Custom instance types

Personalized networking settings

Advanced configuration options Scalability Control Manage worker allocation

Custom resource distribution

Direct infrastructure access Setup Process Provide your DigitalOcean API key Configure desired settings Start running tests on your infrastructure

For newcomers, we recommend starting with LoadForge’s managed cloud to simplify the initial setup process. You can always switch to your own cloud account later.

​ Performance Capabilities

LoadForge is engineered for high-scale testing scenarios:

Server Capacity Launch up to 20 servers per test

Run multiple concurrent tests

Support for distributed testing User Simulation 10,000 - 20,000 virtual users per worker

Multiple requests per second per user

Billions of requests per hour capability

​ Performance Metrics

Our infrastructure delivers impressive performance:

Maximum Performance Capabilities: - 3.2 million transactions per second (TPS) - 11.52 billion SSL requests per hour - Cost: $19.20 per hour for maximum capacity