Using the Cloud
Learn how LoadForge uses the cloud to scale up large numbers of users.
Cloud Infrastructure Overview
LoadForge leverages cloud technology to scale up large numbers of users for load testing. Our dynamic system enables rapid deployment and cleanup of cloud instances, ensuring efficient resource utilization.
Test Hours and Options
Managed Infrastructure
Use LoadForge’s default test hours on our managed cloud infrastructure for hassle-free testing.
Your Own Cloud
Bring your own cloud account for enhanced control and potential cost savings.
Key Benefits
Our cloud-based approach delivers three primary advantages:
Each benefit is carefully designed to provide maximum value while maintaining environmental responsibility.
Cost-Effective Testing
- Starting from $0.05 per 10,000 users per test
- Transparent pricing structure
- Pay only for what you use
Enterprise-Grade Performance
- Generate millions of SSL transactions per second
- Support for massive concurrent users
- Real-time scaling capabilities
Environmental Responsibility
- Resources used only when needed
- Efficient resource allocation
- Minimal carbon footprint
LoadForge proudly contributes 1% of all revenue (not just profit) to fighting climate change, making us “The Green Load Test Company.”
Cloud Infrastructure Process
Deployment Workflow
When you initiate a test, LoadForge executes a streamlined process:
- Provisioning: Launch brand-new virtual machines
- Configuration: Install all necessary dependencies
- Execution: Run your load test
- Cleanup: Securely wipe data and destroy instances
The entire setup process takes approximately 1 minute, even when deploying 20+ test workers.
Data Security
After test completion:
- All test data is wiped from cloud instances
- Instances are completely destroyed
- Results are securely stored in LoadForge’s cloud
Custom Cloud Integration
Using Your DigitalOcean Account
While LoadForge provides managed infrastructure, you can integrate your own DigitalOcean account for enhanced control.
For newcomers, we recommend starting with LoadForge’s managed cloud to simplify the initial setup process. You can always switch to your own cloud account later.
Enterprise-Scale Testing
Performance Capabilities
LoadForge is engineered for high-scale testing scenarios:
Server Capacity
- Launch up to 20 servers per test
- Run multiple concurrent tests
- Support for distributed testing
User Simulation
- 10,000 - 20,000 virtual users per worker
- Multiple requests per second per user
- Billions of requests per hour capability
Performance Metrics
Our infrastructure delivers impressive performance:
Maximum Performance Capabilities:
- 3.2 million transactions per second (TPS)
- 11.52 billion SSL requests per hour
- Cost: $19.20 per hour for maximum capacity
For detailed information about running large-scale tests, refer to our comprehensive guide on high-scale testing.