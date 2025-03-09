Effortlessly connect your load testing results and host health status notifications to your slack channels.

The LoadForge Slack integration enables you to receive real-time notifications directly in your Slack channels. By connecting Slack to LoadForge, you can stay informed about your load testing results and host status changes without leaving your chat workspace.

Once your Slack integration is configured in LoadForge, you will receive notifications for two key events:

Completed Run Notifications: Alerts when a load test run has finished, including key performance metrics and test details.

Host Health Notifications: Updates regarding any change in a host's status (online or offline), along with performance and health insights.

These messages are designed to be human-readable and provide you with actionable insights at a glance.

​ Completed Run Notifications

When a load test run completes, a notification is sent to your designated Slack channel. The message includes:

Test Result: Whether the test passed or failed.

Test Details: Information such as the test name and its unique identifier.

Information such as the test name and its unique identifier. Run Metrics: Key metrics such as the duration of the test, requests per second (RPS), maximum concurrent users, and error count.

Response Times: Important statistics like the median response time and the 95th percentile response time.

Performance Rating: A summary of the Application Performance Index (Apdex), including the Apdex score, percentage, and a textual performance rating (e.g., "Excellent").

This detailed notification helps your team quickly assess the performance and reliability of your systems following each test run.

​ Host Health Notifications

LoadForge also sends notifications to Slack whenever a host’s status changes. These notifications include:

Status Change Indicator: A clear message indicating whether the host has gone online or offline.

Host Information: Details about the affected host, including its unique identifier and URL.

Details about the affected host, including its unique identifier and URL. Previous vs. Current Status: A brief description comparing the host’s old status with its new status.

Health Metrics: Additional data such as the host's current response time and any relevant health information, which can help diagnose issues quickly.

These notifications keep you informed about your infrastructure’s availability, ensuring you can respond promptly to any issues.

​ Setting Up Your Slack Integration

Follow these steps to integrate LoadForge with Slack:

Obtain Your Slack Webhook URL:

In your Slack workspace, create an incoming webhook for the channel where you want to receive notifications. This will provide you with a unique URL. Configure the Webhook in LoadForge:

Log into your LoadForge account and navigate to the integrations section. Enter your Slack webhook URL into the Slack integration settings. Test Your Integration:

Trigger a load test or a host status change to verify that Slack is receiving the notifications as expected. Monitor and Respond:

Once configured, monitor your Slack channel for real-time updates on your load testing and host status events.

The LoadForge Slack integration ensures that you are immediately informed about critical testing and host health events. With concise, actionable notifications delivered directly to your Slack channels, your team can quickly assess performance issues and take necessary actions to maintain optimal system performance.