Datacenter Locations
New York Datacenter
You are now viewing the IP address list for the New York (nyc3) datacenter. If you would like to see the list of datacenters, click here.
You may request this list via API by with the following endpoint:
https://app.loadforge.com/api/datacenters/nyc3
https://app.loadforge.com/api/datacenters/nyc3
24.144.64.0/22
24.144.96.0/19
24.199.64.0/22
24.199.80.0/20
45.55.32.0/19
45.55.64.0/19
45.55.96.0/22
45.55.104.0/22
45.55.120.0/22
45.55.124.0/22
45.55.128.0/18
45.55.192.0/18
64.225.0.0/20
64.225.16.0/20
64.225.48.0/20
64.227.0.0/20
64.227.16.0/20
67.205.128.0/20
67.205.144.0/20
67.205.160.0/20
67.205.176.0/20
67.207.80.0/20
68.183.16.0/20
68.183.48.0/20
68.183.96.0/20
68.183.112.0/20
68.183.128.0/20
68.183.144.0/20
69.55.48.0/22
69.55.49.0/24
69.55.54.0/24
69.55.55.0/24
69.55.58.0/23
69.55.59.64/26
69.55.59.128/26
69.55.59.192/27
69.55.60.0/22
69.55.60.96/27
69.55.60.128/26
69.55.61.64/26
69.55.62.0/26
104.131.0.0/18
104.131.64.0/18
104.131.160.0/20
104.131.176.0/20
104.236.0.0/18
104.236.64.0/18
104.236.192.0/18
104.248.0.0/20
104.248.48.0/20
104.248.108.0/22
104.248.112.0/20
104.248.224.0/20
134.122.0.0/20
134.122.16.0/20
134.122.112.0/20
134.209.32.0/20
134.209.64.0/20
134.209.112.0/20
134.209.128.0/22
134.209.160.0/20
134.209.208.0/20
137.184.16.0/20
137.184.48.0/20
137.184.64.0/20
137.184.96.0/20
137.184.128.0/20
137.184.144.0/20
137.184.192.0/20
137.184.208.0/20
137.184.240.0/22
138.197.0.0/20
138.197.16.0/20
138.197.32.0/20
138.197.48.0/22
138.197.52.0/22
138.197.56.0/22
138.197.60.0/22
138.197.64.0/20
138.197.80.0/20
138.197.96.0/20
138.197.112.0/20
138.197.224.0/22
138.197.228.0/22
142.93.0.0/20
142.93.48.0/20
142.93.64.0/20
142.93.112.0/20
142.93.176.0/20
142.93.192.0/20
142.93.240.0/20
143.198.0.0/20
143.198.16.0/20
143.198.112.0/20
143.198.160.0/20
143.198.176.0/20
143.244.144.0/20
143.244.160.0/20
143.244.200.0/22
143.244.212.0/22
143.244.220.0/22
144.126.248.0/22
146.190.64.0/20
146.190.184.0/22
146.190.196.0/22
146.190.208.0/20
147.182.128.0/20
147.182.160.0/20
147.182.176.0/20
147.182.208.0/20
157.230.0.0/20
157.230.48.0/20
157.230.64.0/22
157.230.80.0/20
157.230.176.0/20
157.230.200.0/22
157.230.208.0/20
157.230.224.0/20
157.245.0.0/20
157.245.80.0/20
157.245.112.0/20
157.245.128.0/20
157.245.208.0/20
157.245.240.0/20
159.65.32.0/20
159.65.160.0/20
159.65.176.0/20
159.65.216.0/21
159.65.224.0/20
159.65.240.0/20
159.89.32.0/20
159.89.48.0/21
159.89.64.0/20
159.89.80.0/20
159.89.176.0/20
159.89.224.0/20
159.89.240.0/22
159.89.244.0/22
159.89.252.0/22
159.203.64.0/20
159.203.80.0/20
159.203.96.0/20
159.203.112.0/20
159.203.128.0/20
159.203.144.0/22
159.203.148.0/22
159.203.156.0/22
159.203.160.0/20
159.203.176.0/20
159.223.96.0/20
159.223.112.0/20
159.223.128.0/20
159.223.144.0/20
159.223.160.0/19
161.35.0.0/20
161.35.48.0/20
161.35.96.0/20
161.35.112.0/20
161.35.128.0/20
161.35.176.0/20
161.35.248.0/22
161.35.252.0/22
162.243.160.0/20
162.243.177.0/24
162.243.184.0/22
164.90.128.0/20
164.90.252.0/22
165.22.0.0/20
165.22.32.0/20
165.22.176.0/20
165.227.64.0/20
165.227.80.0/20
165.227.96.0/20
165.227.112.0/20
165.227.176.0/20
165.227.192.0/20
165.227.208.0/20
165.227.248.0/22
165.227.252.0/22
167.71.16.0/20
167.71.80.0/20
167.71.96.0/20
167.71.160.0/20
167.71.176.0/20
167.71.240.0/20
167.99.0.0/20
167.99.20.0/22
167.99.48.0/20
167.99.112.0/20
167.99.144.0/20
167.99.224.0/20
167.172.0.0/22
167.172.12.0/22
167.172.16.0/20
167.172.128.0/20
167.172.144.0/20
167.172.224.0/20
167.172.240.0/20
174.138.32.0/20
174.138.48.0/20
174.138.64.0/20
174.138.80.0/20
174.138.108.0/22
174.138.116.0/22
174.138.124.0/22
178.128.132.0/22
178.128.144.0/20
192.34.56.0/21
192.81.208.0/21
192.81.216.0/22
192.241.128.0/19
198.199.64.0/20
198.199.80.0/21
198.199.88.0/22
198.199.120.0/22
198.211.96.0/24
198.211.97.0/24
198.211.98.0/24
198.211.99.0/24
198.211.100.0/24
198.211.101.0/24
198.211.102.0/24
198.211.103.0/24
198.211.104.0/24
198.211.105.0/24
198.211.106.0/24
198.211.107.0/24
198.211.108.0/24
198.211.109.0/24
198.211.110.0/24
198.211.112.0/22
198.211.116.0/23
204.48.16.0/20
206.81.0.0/20
206.189.176.0/20
206.189.192.0/20
206.189.224.0/20
206.189.252.0/22
208.68.36.0/22
209.97.144.0/20
2604:a880:400:d0::/64
2604:a880:400:d1::/64
2604:a880:800:10::/64
2604:a880:800:11::/64
2604:a880:800:12::/64
2604:a880:800:13::/64
2604:a880:800:14::/64
2604:a880:800:a1::/64
2604:a880:800:c1::/64