Custom Shapes allow you to have very tight programmable control over the shape of user load in your tests. This is an advanced feature, and we recommend the default for most use cases.

For our examples we will be using a very simple test that just gets the index page, but with multiple different custom shape examples.

Advanced Users Only Default LoadForge tests are usually the best unless you have a very specific use case, such as Custom Shapes. We recommend sticking to the default.

Basic Custom Shape

This shape class will increase user count in blocks of 100 and then stop the load test after 10 minutes:

from locust import HttpUser , TaskSet , task , between from locust import LoadTestShape class QuickstartUser ( HttpUser ) : wait_time = between ( 5 , 9 ) @task ( 1 ) def index_page ( self ) : self . client . get ( "/" ) class MyCustomShape ( LoadTestShape ) : time_limit = 600 spawn_rate = 20 def tick ( self ) : run_time = self . get_run_time ( ) if run_time < self . time_limit : user_count = round ( run_time , - 2 ) return ( user_count , spawn_rate ) return None

Double Wave Custom Shape

This shape class will have two peaks of users, 60 users and then 35 users over a period of 300 seconds (5 minutes).

import math from locust import HttpUser , TaskSet , task , between from locust import LoadTestShape class QuickstartUser ( HttpUser ) : wait_time = between ( 5 , 9 ) @task ( 1 ) def index_page ( self ) : self . client . get ( "/" ) class DoubleWave ( LoadTestShape ) : """ A shape to imitate some specific user behavior. In this example, midday and evening meal times. First peak of users appear at time_limit/3 and second peak appears at 2*time_limit/3 Settings: min_users -- minimum users peak_one_users -- users in first peak peak_two_users -- users in second peak time_limit -- total length of test """ min_users = 20 peak_one_users = 60 peak_two_users = 40 time_limit = 300 def tick ( self ) : run_time = round ( self . get_run_time ( ) ) if run_time < self . time_limit : user_count = ( ( self . peak_one_users - self . min_users ) * math . e ** - ( ( ( run_time / ( self . time_limit / 10 * 2 / 3 ) ) - 5 ) ** 2 ) + ( self . peak_two_users - self . min_users ) * math . e ** - ( ( ( run_time / ( self . time_limit / 10 * 2 / 3 ) ) - 10 ) ** 2 ) + self . min_users ) return ( round ( user_count ) , round ( user_count ) ) else : return None

Stages Custom Shape

This custom shape allows you to specify the users that are active at points throughout the test.

from locust import HttpUser , TaskSet , task , between from locust import LoadTestShape class QuickstartUser ( HttpUser ) : wait_time = between ( 5 , 9 ) @task ( 1 ) def index_page ( self ) : self . client . get ( "/" ) class StagesShape ( LoadTestShape ) : """ A simply load test shape class that has different user and spawn_rate at different stages. Keyword arguments: stages -- A list of dicts, each representing a stage with the following: duration -- When this many seconds until advancing to the next stage users -- Total user count spawn_rate -- Number of users to start/stop per second stop -- A boolean that can stop that test at a specific stage stop_at_end -- Can be set to stop once all stages have run. """ stages = [ { "duration" : 60 , "users" : 10 , "spawn_rate" : 10 } , { "duration" : 100 , "users" : 50 , "spawn_rate" : 10 } , { "duration" : 180 , "users" : 100 , "spawn_rate" : 10 } , { "duration" : 220 , "users" : 30 , "spawn_rate" : 10 } , { "duration" : 230 , "users" : 10 , "spawn_rate" : 10 } , { "duration" : 240 , "users" : 1 , "spawn_rate" : 1 } , ] def tick ( self ) : run_time = self . get_run_time ( ) for stage in self . stages : if run_time < stage [ "duration" ] : tick_data = ( stage [ "users" ] , stage [ "spawn_rate" ] ) return tick_data return None

User Count Shape

A step load shape that waits until the target user count has been reached before waiting on a per-step timer.

import math from locust import HttpUser , TaskSet , task , between , constant from locust import LoadTestShape class QuickstartUser ( HttpUser ) : wait_time = between ( 5 , 9 ) @task ( 1 ) def index_page ( self ) : self . client . get ( "/" ) class StepLoadShape ( LoadTestShape ) : """ A step load shape that waits until the target user count has been reached before waiting on a per-step timer. The purpose here is to ensure that a target number of users is always reached, regardless of how slow the user spawn rate is. The dwell time is there to observe the steady state at that number of users. Keyword arguments: targets_with_times -- 2-tuples, with the desired user count first, and the dwell (hold) time with that user count second """ targets_with_times = ( Step ( 10 , 10 ) , Step ( 20 , 15 ) , Step ( 10 , 10 ) ) def __init__ ( self , * args , ** kwargs ) : self . step = 0 self . time_active = False super ( StepLoadShape , self ) . __init__ ( * args , ** kwargs ) def tick ( self ) : if self . step >= len ( self . targets_with_times ) : return None target = self . targets_with_times [ self . step ] users = self . get_current_user_count ( ) if target . users == users : if not self . time_active : self . reset_time ( ) self . time_active = True run_time = self . get_run_time ( ) if run_time > target . dwell : self . step += 1 self . time_active = False return ( target . users , 100 )

Step Load Shape

A step load shape that waits until the target user count has been reached before waiting on a per-step timer.