Test Creation Wizard

LoadForge provides a unique and user-friendly Test Wizard designed to simplify the process of creating load test scripts. Whether you're looking to quickly generate a test script or use it as a foundation for a more customized test, the Test Wizard has you covered.

Overview

LoadForge's Test Wizard can seamlessly crawl any verified Host, subsequently producing an efficient test script. This script can either be utilized immediately or be the basis for a more bespoke test tailored to your specific requirements.

Wizard Modes

The Test Wizard operates in two distinct modes, catering to diverse testing needs:

1. Index Page and Requirements

This mode crawls the root directory ( / ) of your website, fetching all static content such as images, CSS, JavaScript files, etc., essential for rendering your site.

2. Selection of Pages and Requirements

In addition to the features of the first mode, this mode will also explore multiple pages on your website.

By doing so, it effectively emulates the activity of a user browsing through your site and integrates these actions into the test script.

Additional Test Creation Options

LoadForge isn't just restricted to the wizard. We boast a myriad of other test creation possibilities:

Browser Action Recording : Directly record the actions you perform in your browser, and let LoadForge craft a test script based on that.

Custom Python Scripts : If you have the technical prowess, dive deep and create custom Python scripts, allowing for meticulous configuration and adjustments to every aspect of your test.

Test Examples: If you're seeking inspiration or need a quick start, explore our curated Test Examples available in the menu to your left. These examples can guide you on structuring your tests or even serve as a direct template for common testing scenarios.

We encourage users to explore these options and select the one that aligns best with their load testing requirements. Whatever your needs, LoadForge is committed to offering you the tools to create robust and efficient load tests.