Adding your team

LoadForge allows you to have any number of team members in your account. You may invite them to see your runs, configure tests, and more.

Included for free Users do not have to pay for their own accounts! You can have one single paid company account and add your team members to it.

Manage your team

Click on your Profile Image in the top right of the LoadForge dashboard and select Team Settings.

Here you can name your team, which we recommend, and use the "Add Team Member" functionality to invite additional users.

These users must have registered an account (signed up) with LoadForge before you can invite them. However, they do not to complete the billing process. Follow the steps below for each team member.

Adding a user