HTTP Load Tests

LoadForge primarily specializes in HTTP load testing, concentrating on the following three pivotal areas:

Website Testing API Testing Webserver Testing

Be it a website, a web server, or any HTTP-based API (like REST, XmlRPC, GraphQL, etc.), LoadForge excels in offering comprehensive testing solutions.

Website Testing

Website testing predominantly involves evaluating the dynamic components of a website, such as:

Accessing the main page of your online store.

Navigating through the login process.

Adding items to the shopping cart.

These activities often produce load on the database and backend processes like PHP. As a result, they are usually the primary areas to exhibit performance degradation.

Static vs Dynamic Content: It's worth noting that webservers can typically handle a higher volume of static content, such as images and stylesheets, compared to dynamic pages. When performing website testing:

Broad Traffic Tests: Direct a significant volume of traffic to your main page to determine the potential weak spots in your backend systems.

Simulated User Flows: Emulate actual user behavior by recording browser interactions or scripting user actions like logging in, to ascertain performance under realistic conditions.

API Testing

API load testing mirrors web load testing in many ways, but with a distinctive emphasis on dynamic load.

To ensure the reliability and speed of your API:

Targeted Request Testing: Focus on testing the API requests that are expected to have high throughput or induce greater loads. This helps in identifying performance bottlenecks.

Cache Consideration: Some APIs cache specific GET requests. It's essential to differentiate and perhaps execute separate high-scale tests for such APIs that might return extensive response volumes.

Webserver Testing

While webserver testing may appear similar to website testing, its primary goal is to ascertain the peak performance capability of the webserver software itself – such as Nginx, Apache, IIS, among others.

For an effective webserver test:

Variety in File Size: Host small, medium, and large static files on the server.

High Rate Requests: Launch requests for these static files at an exceedingly high frequency to gauge the server's resilience and speed.

Such testing is especially beneficial for advanced or large-scale applications where the performance of dynamic elements is already optimized.

With LoadForge, ensure that your web applications, servers, and APIs are robust, scalable, and ready to deliver optimal performance under varied load conditions.