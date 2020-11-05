Home page
API - Results

The Results API returns either a summary list of all your results, or, the full details on one result set. There is one set of Results for each Run. A Run is an individual instance of a Test being executed, and the results from it.

Results

The results API returns a summary of your results:

GET /api/v2/results


{
    "id": 13,
    "created_at": "2020-11-05T19:45:44.000000Z",
    "updated_at": "2020-11-05T19:50:52.000000Z",
    "run_status": 3,
    "cancelled": false,
    "duration": 3,
    "requests": "1279",
    "failures": "0(0.00%)",
    "response_median": "26",
    "response_avg": "29",
    "response_min": "18",
    "response_max": "130",
    "reqs_per_second": "7.12",
    "fails_per_second": "0.00"
},
[...]

Result

The result API returns the full data for a single Result set:

GET /api/v2/result/{$id}


{
    "id": 13,
    "created_at": "2020-11-05T19:45:44.000000Z",
    "updated_at": "2020-11-05T19:50:52.000000Z",
    "run_status": 3,
    "cancelled": false,
    "duration": 3,
    "requests": "1279",
    "failures": "0(0.00%)",
    "response_median": "26",
    "response_avg": "29",
    "response_min": "18",
    "response_max": "130",
    "reqs_per_second": "7.12",
    "fails_per_second": "0.00",
    "results_csv_stats": "...",
    "results_csv_history": "...",
    "results_csv_failures": "..."
}

Variables

The run status integer can be translated as follows:

1 => Launching Droplets
2 => Test Running
3 => Test Finished
4 => Test Failed
5 => Test Cancelled
