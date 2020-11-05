API reference
API - Results
The Results API returns either a summary list of all your results, or, the full details on one result set. There is one set of Results for each Run. A Run is an individual instance of a Test being executed, and the results from it.
Results
The results API returns a summary of your results:
GET /api/v2/results
{
"id": 13,
"created_at": "2020-11-05T19:45:44.000000Z",
"updated_at": "2020-11-05T19:50:52.000000Z",
"run_status": 3,
"cancelled": false,
"duration": 3,
"requests": "1279",
"failures": "0(0.00%)",
"response_median": "26",
"response_avg": "29",
"response_min": "18",
"response_max": "130",
"reqs_per_second": "7.12",
"fails_per_second": "0.00"
},
[...]
Result
The result API returns the full data for a single Result set:
GET /api/v2/result/{$id}
{
"id": 13,
"created_at": "2020-11-05T19:45:44.000000Z",
"updated_at": "2020-11-05T19:50:52.000000Z",
"run_status": 3,
"cancelled": false,
"duration": 3,
"requests": "1279",
"failures": "0(0.00%)",
"response_median": "26",
"response_avg": "29",
"response_min": "18",
"response_max": "130",
"reqs_per_second": "7.12",
"fails_per_second": "0.00",
"results_csv_stats": "...",
"results_csv_history": "...",
"results_csv_failures": "..."
}
Variables
The run status integer can be translated as follows:
1 => Launching Droplets
2 => Test Running
3 => Test Finished
4 => Test Failed
5 => Test Cancelled