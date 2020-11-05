API - Results

The Results API returns either a summary list of all your results, or, the full details on one result set. There is one set of Results for each Run. A Run is an individual instance of a Test being executed, and the results from it.

Results

The results API returns a summary of your results:

GET /api/v2/results { "id": 13, "created_at": "2020-11-05T19:45:44.000000Z", "updated_at": "2020-11-05T19:50:52.000000Z", "run_status": 3, "cancelled": false, "duration": 3, "requests": "1279", "failures": "0(0.00%)", "response_median": "26", "response_avg": "29", "response_min": "18", "response_max": "130", "reqs_per_second": "7.12", "fails_per_second": "0.00" }, [...]

Result

The result API returns the full data for a single Result set:

GET /api/v2/result/{$id} { "id": 13, "created_at": "2020-11-05T19:45:44.000000Z", "updated_at": "2020-11-05T19:50:52.000000Z", "run_status": 3, "cancelled": false, "duration": 3, "requests": "1279", "failures": "0(0.00%)", "response_median": "26", "response_avg": "29", "response_min": "18", "response_max": "130", "reqs_per_second": "7.12", "fails_per_second": "0.00", "results_csv_stats": "...", "results_csv_history": "...", "results_csv_failures": "..." }

Variables

The run status integer can be translated as follows: