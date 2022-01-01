API reference
API - Overview
LoadForge is available as a REST-based API service as well, allowing you to automate your testing and collect results to parse on your own.
There are several endpoints available. You can find more information on them under the APIs category to the left.
The primary endpoints are:
Authentication
To use the API create an API token under your User Menu - API. This token must be sent as a Bearer token header, for example:
Authorization: Bearer YOUR_TOKEN_HERE
Endpoint
The endpoint is
https://app.loadforge.com/api for all API requests, typically you will be using V2 of the API so your URL base will be
https://app.loadforge.com/api/v2.
Changed in August 2022
This has changed! Previously it was https://loadforge.com, if you have any issues check you are using app.loadforge.com!
Permissions
The various APIs use a 4 permission system: create, update, read, delete.
Ensure that your API token has the correct permissions to achieve the task you are requesting. You may revoke an API token in your account at any stage to prevent it from being used.
Testing
We recommend Postman for API testing. Here is a quick guide:
- Set the method to either GET or POST depending on the API.
- Set the Header "Authorization" to "Bearer xyz" with xyz being your API token.
- Go to Body and choose JSON or form-data then enter any required variables for the API.