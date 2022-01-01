API - Overview

LoadForge is available as a REST-based API service as well, allowing you to automate your testing and collect results to parse on your own.

There are several endpoints available. You can find more information on them under the APIs category to the left.

The primary endpoints are:

Authentication

To use the API create an API token under your User Menu - API. This token must be sent as a Bearer token header, for example:

Authorization: Bearer YOUR_TOKEN_HERE

Endpoint

The endpoint is https://app.loadforge.com/api for all API requests, typically you will be using V2 of the API so your URL base will be https://app.loadforge.com/api/v2 .

Changed in August 2022 This has changed! Previously it was https://loadforge.com, if you have any issues check you are using app.loadforge.com!

Permissions

The various APIs use a 4 permission system: create, update, read, delete.

Ensure that your API token has the correct permissions to achieve the task you are requesting. You may revoke an API token in your account at any stage to prevent it from being used.

Testing

We recommend Postman for API testing. Here is a quick guide: