LoadForge requires that you add and verify hosts before you can run tests against them. This is to prevent users from running tests against websites or services that they do not own.

The process is very quick, and requires a simple meta tag or a well as a file in your applications public directory.

But why??? We do this to prevent LoadForge being used to DoS other websites. It helps to prove you own the website or application.

Meta Tag

The meta tag we use is called loadforge-site-verification and it needs to be placed in the header of your website or application. For APIs this is often not appropriate, and the File method is recommended.

The final meta tag looks like this (with your code):

< meta name = " loadforge-site-verification " content = " 8ee17273640295c9b40ae854f510a82d29824e91[..] " />

File

The file check sends a request to your webserver for the file loadforge.txt . If your site is https://test.com then you would need to be able to reach https://test.com/loadforge.txt

Once this file is returned with our string we provide you the test will pass.

The file must contain your code as seen above in the meta tag example. The code for the meta tag and the file is always the same.

DNS

You may also verify your ownership with a DNS TXT record called loadforge-site-verification . It must exist under your host you are trying to validate. For example, loadforge-site-verification.loadforge.com and must have your account validation key as the value.

Lookup example

❯ nslookup > set type = txt > loadforge-site-verification.loadforge.com [ .. ] Non-authoritative answer: loadforge-site-verification.loadforge.com text = "8ee17273640295c9[..]"

Automatic validation

We use the same tag for your account, regardless of host. So you can always use the meta tag or the file we provide on any applications of yours.

This makes it very easy to add hosts through the API and be able to know their validation code beforehand.

Additionally, if you validate example.com then we will automatically validate anything under that domain, such as dev.example.com when you add it.

Alternative validation

Should you need to validate your domain manually you can contact us on the site or email support@loadforge.com. You will be required to prove ownership.