API reference
API - Tests
The Tests API allows creation and deletion of Tests via the API. Remember that runs and results are separate APIs.
List
List all the hosts on your account
GET /api/v2/tests
[
{
"id": 20,
"created_at": "2021-02-13T17:07:34.000000Z",
"updated_at": "2021-02-13T17:08:14.000000Z",
"verified": true,
"url": "example1.com",
"port": 443,
"protocol": "https"
},
{
"id": 18,
"created_at": "2021-02-13T16:44:48.000000Z",
"updated_at": "2021-02-13T16:44:50.000000Z",
"verified": true,
"url": "example2.com",
"port": 443,
"protocol": "https"
}
]
Create
For creating a new test
POST /api/v2/tests/create
{
"name": "test example",
"rate": 5,
"servers": 1,
"users": 10,
"host_id": 1,
"region": "nyc3",
"locustfile": "......"
}
Variables:
- name: Alphanumeric name of the test
- rate: Spawn rate of the virtual users
- servers: The number of worker servers to launch
- users: Total virtual users to simulate
- host_id: The ID of your Host to test
- region: One of the regions defined below
- locustfile: The full locustfile to use
{
test_id: 123
}
Update
Update an existing Test, specified by ID.
PATCH /api/v2/tests/{test_id}
{
"name": "test example",
"rate": 5,
"servers": 1,
"users": 10,
"host_id": 1,
"region": "nyc3",
"locustfile": "......"
}
Variables:
- name: Alphanumeric name of the test
- rate: Spawn rate of the virtual users
- servers: The number of worker servers to launch
- users: Total virtual users to simulate
- host_id: The ID of your Host to test
- region: One of the regions defined below
- locustfile: The full locustfile to use
{
test_id: 123
}
Delete
For deleting an existing test
DELETE /api/v2/tests/{test_id}
Variables:
- test_id: the id of the test to delete
{
"test_id": 123,
"status": "Deleted"
}
Regions
These are the available regions for tests. Use the 4 character code on the left with the API.
nyc3 => New York,
sfo3 => San Francisco,
lon1 => London,
ams3 => Amsterdam,
sgp1 => Singapore,
fra1 => Germany,
tor1 => Toronto,
blr1 => Bangalore,