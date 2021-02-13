API - Tests

The Tests API allows creation and deletion of Tests via the API. Remember that runs and results are separate APIs.

List

List all the hosts on your account

GET /api/v2/tests [ { "id": 20, "created_at": "2021-02-13T17:07:34.000000Z", "updated_at": "2021-02-13T17:08:14.000000Z", "verified": true, "url": "example1.com", "port": 443, "protocol": "https" }, { "id": 18, "created_at": "2021-02-13T16:44:48.000000Z", "updated_at": "2021-02-13T16:44:50.000000Z", "verified": true, "url": "example2.com", "port": 443, "protocol": "https" } ]

Create

For creating a new test

POST /api/v2/tests/create { "name": "test example", "rate": 5, "servers": 1, "users": 10, "host_id": 1, "region": "nyc3", "locustfile": "......" } Variables: - name: Alphanumeric name of the test - rate: Spawn rate of the virtual users - servers: The number of worker servers to launch - users: Total virtual users to simulate - host_id: The ID of your Host to test - region: One of the regions defined below - locustfile: The full locustfile to use { test_id: 123 }

Update an existing Test, specified by ID.

PATCH /api/v2/tests/{test_id} { "name": "test example", "rate": 5, "servers": 1, "users": 10, "host_id": 1, "region": "nyc3", "locustfile": "......" } Variables: - name: Alphanumeric name of the test - rate: Spawn rate of the virtual users - servers: The number of worker servers to launch - users: Total virtual users to simulate - host_id: The ID of your Host to test - region: One of the regions defined below - locustfile: The full locustfile to use { test_id: 123 }

Delete

For deleting an existing test

DELETE /api/v2/tests/{test_id} Variables: - test_id: the id of the test to delete { "test_id": 123, "status": "Deleted" }

Regions

These are the available regions for tests. Use the 4 character code on the left with the API.