Introduction
Your First Load Test
With LoadForge, conducting your initial load test is both quick and straightforward. The default test setup is often sufficient for many users aiming to understand their website's scalability and to pinpoint the first areas of failure. Follow the steps below to get started.
1. Cloud Configuration
LoadForge provides flexibility in choosing a cloud option:
- DigitalOcean API Key: If you have a DigitalOcean account, you can input your API key.
- Use LoadForge's Cloud: If you don’t have a DigitalOcean account, we recommend starting with our cloud option.
Note: You can always change your cloud option later. Although using your own DigitalOcean account might be more cost-effective in the long run (approximately $0.05 per test), LoadForge's cloud service costs around $2 per test.
2. Host Verification
To ensure the responsible use of LoadForge and to prevent potential misuse like DoS attacks on third-party sites, you are required to verify your website's ownership. Here's how:
- Add Your Host: Input your website’s URL.
- Choose a Verification Method: LoadForge offers three verification methods:
- DNS
- Meta tag
- File upload
Efficient Verification
By verifying a primary domain (e.g.,
loadforge.com), all sub-domains like
dev.loadforge.com or
staging.test.loadforge.com are automatically verified, eliminating the need to verify each one individually.
Facing problems? Feel free to request manual verification by reaching out to our support team.
3. Test Creation
Once your host is verified, you're all set to create a load test:
- Select Your Test File: For beginners, the default test file, which simulates user traffic to your website's main page, is a great starting point.
- Determine User Count: Start with a modest user count, e.g., 100 users.
- Choose Test Location: Pick a server location to initiate the test.
The Default Test Script
Here’s what the pre-populated default test looks like:
from locust import HttpUser, task, between
class QuickstartUser(HttpUser):
# Simulate a wait between 7 to 15 seconds between user requests
wait_time = between(7, 15)
@task(1)
def index_page(self):
# Request the main page of your website
self.client.get("/")
Seeking More Complexity?
- Check out additional test examples available on the side menu.
- Record your browser activities using the .har format and upload it.
- Utilize the test creation wizard for guidance.
4. Executing Your Test
Running your test is the final step:
- Start the Test: Click the
Runbutton adjacent to your test.
- Set Test Duration: Especially for first-timers, we advise keeping tests brief, such as a 5-minute run.
During the test, a real-time status will be displayed. Upon test completion, LoadForge will provide a comprehensive report, complete with performance graphs detailing your website's response to the simulated traffic.
Complete Your Test Runs
Unless there's a critical issue with your application, it's beneficial to let tests run to completion. Only full test runs can provide a thorough performance report. Incomplete or cancelled tests might lack crucial data.