Your First Load Test

With LoadForge, conducting your initial load test is both quick and straightforward. The default test setup is often sufficient for many users aiming to understand their website's scalability and to pinpoint the first areas of failure. Follow the steps below to get started.

1. Cloud Configuration

LoadForge provides flexibility in choosing a cloud option:

DigitalOcean API Key : If you have a DigitalOcean account, you can input your API key.

: If you have a DigitalOcean account, you can input your API key. Use LoadForge's Cloud: If you don’t have a DigitalOcean account, we recommend starting with our cloud option.

Note: You can always change your cloud option later. Although using your own DigitalOcean account might be more cost-effective in the long run (approximately $0.05 per test), LoadForge's cloud service costs around $2 per test.

2. Host Verification

To ensure the responsible use of LoadForge and to prevent potential misuse like DoS attacks on third-party sites, you are required to verify your website's ownership. Here's how:

Add Your Host : Input your website’s URL.

: Input your website’s URL. Choose a Verification Method : LoadForge offers three verification methods: DNS Meta tag File upload

: LoadForge offers three verification methods:

Efficient Verification By verifying a primary domain (e.g., loadforge.com ), all sub-domains like dev.loadforge.com or staging.test.loadforge.com are automatically verified, eliminating the need to verify each one individually.

Facing problems? Feel free to request manual verification by reaching out to our support team.

3. Test Creation

Once your host is verified, you're all set to create a load test:

Select Your Test File : For beginners, the default test file, which simulates user traffic to your website's main page, is a great starting point.

: For beginners, the default test file, which simulates user traffic to your website's main page, is a great starting point. Determine User Count : Start with a modest user count, e.g., 100 users.

: Start with a modest user count, e.g., 100 users. Choose Test Location: Pick a server location to initiate the test.

The Default Test Script

Here’s what the pre-populated default test looks like:

from locust import HttpUser , task , between class QuickstartUser ( HttpUser ) : wait_time = between ( 7 , 15 ) @task ( 1 ) def index_page ( self ) : self . client . get ( "/" )

Seeking More Complexity?

Check out additional test examples available on the side menu.

Record your browser activities using the .har format and upload it.

Utilize the test creation wizard for guidance.

4. Executing Your Test

Running your test is the final step:

Start the Test : Click the Run button adjacent to your test.

: Click the button adjacent to your test. Set Test Duration: Especially for first-timers, we advise keeping tests brief, such as a 5-minute run.

During the test, a real-time status will be displayed. Upon test completion, LoadForge will provide a comprehensive report, complete with performance graphs detailing your website's response to the simulated traffic.