Overview

What is a Run?

A run on LoadForge represents a single instance of executing a Test template. Once a run is completed, its results are securely stored, allowing you to analyze its performance metrics and other details at your leisure.

How to Initiate a Run

Before initiating a run, ensure that you have at least one Test added to your LoadForge account:

Navigate to the Tests page. Locate the desired test you wish to execute. Click the Run button to commence the load testing.

Additionally, LoadForge provides two convenient methods to initiate runs:

User Interface (UI) : This is the manual method through the LoadForge platform.

API: This method is particularly useful for automation. With the LoadForge API, not only can you start tests, but you can also retrieve vital metrics like overall performance, latency, and error rates. This makes it perfect for integrating LoadForge runs into your build or release pipelines.

Duration of a Run

By default, a run on LoadForge lasts for 5 minutes. Throughout the run's duration, you'll receive live statistics. Once the run concludes:

The cloud servers allocated for your test will be terminated.

All results will be aggregated, processed, and presented to you under the Report section.

LoadForge offers flexible run durations tailored to user needs:

Basic and Free Users : Runs can last between 2 and 10 minutes.

Essential Users : Enjoy extended durations of up to 30 minutes per run.

Premium Users: For comprehensive testing needs, runs can go as long as 12 hours.

Conducting Multiple Runs

LoadForge's platform is robust enough to handle simultaneous runs. This can be useful when:

Testing different components of your infrastructure concurrently.

Initiating a new run as a previous one concludes.

However, it's important to note that each concurrent run requires its unique set of worker servers. Ensure that you have the necessary resources provisioned to handle multiple runs at once.

We hope this documentation provides a clearer understanding of Runs on LoadForge. If you have any additional questions, please refer to our comprehensive FAQs or contact our support team.