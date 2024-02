Datacenter Locations

LoadForge provides several global datacenter locations, and you can get a list of possible IP addresses for each datacenter below.Should you wish to receive this data via API, each page has an endpoint for that specific datacenter. You may also obtain a list of all datacenters via the following endpoints:https://app.loadforge.com/api/datacentersWhy do we provide these lists? To allow you to add them to an allow list, or filter them out from your statistics etc. should you have any specific firewalls or DoS devices in place.