Testing form submissions is a crucial part of load testing. Applications often rely on form inputs for various functions, including user registration, login, feedback, and more. In this documentation, we'll explore how to simulate these activities with LoadForge using the locust.io platform.

There are different methods and data types used in submitting forms, ranging from traditional multipart web forms to submitting JSON data. Let's walk through these different methods.

Tip Record and Replay with LoadForge

One of the key features of LoadForge is its ability to record your browser interactions and replay them during the test. This feature simplifies capturing form submissions, ensuring that you're testing real-world user interactions.

Submitting Standard Web Forms

A standard web form usually involves sending data as part of a POST request. Here's a guide on how to simulate the submission of a standard form to an endpoint, for example, /contact .

from locust import HttpUser , task , between class QuickstartUser ( HttpUser ) : @task ( 2 ) def contact ( self ) : self . client . post ( "/contact" , { 'email' : 'user@domain.com' , 'subject' : 'Hello from LoadForge!' , 'message' : 'This is a sample message sent during a LoadForge test.' } )

Submitting JSON Data

In modern web applications, interacting with APIs often involves sending and receiving JSON data. Here's how you can set up a task in LoadForge to send a JSON payload.

Example: JSON Data POST Request

import json from locust import HttpUser , task , between class QuickstartUser ( HttpUser ) : wait_time = between ( 3 , 5 ) @task ( 1 ) def post_json ( self ) : payload = { 'key' : 'value' , 'question' : 'answer123' } headers = { 'content-type' : 'application/json' } response = self . client . post ( "/post/endpoint" , data = json . dumps ( payload ) , headers = headers )

By understanding these methods, you'll be well-equipped to create varied and comprehensive load tests for your applications using LoadForge. Happy testing!