Cloud Instance Sizes

At LoadForge, we recognize that different load tests require varied computational power. We prioritize seamless user experiences, which is why we've designed our system to automatically adjust the size of the cloud droplets depending on your total simulated user count.

The primary consideration during load testing is the CPU capacity. The effectiveness and reliability of a load test are directly proportional to the CPU power available. More CPU power ensures better test performance.

Here's a clear breakdown of our droplet sizing based on user counts:

Users Slug Description <2,000 s-2vcpu-4gb Shared 2-core system 2,000-50,000 c2 CPU Optimized 2vCPUs 4GB 50,000-100,000 c4 CPU Optimized 4vCPUs 8GB >100,000 c8 CPU Optimized 8vCPUs 16GB

DigitalOcean Restrictions

Occasionally, you may encounter a "Limited Account" error during a test run. This is prompted by the following DigitalOcean message:

"This size is currently restricted. Please send an additional payment to unlock."

DigitalOcean sometimes restricts newer or free accounts from launching non-minimum spec droplets. For optimal performance, LoadForge mandates greater memory and CPU, utilizing at least the CPU optimized 4-core droplet specification.

To address this:

Consider depositing approximately $40 into your DigitalOcean account, especially if it's brand new. Reach out to DigitalOcean support to inquire further. If you're running extensive tests, they might request a higher deposit. Contact us for further guidance.

For your convenience, here's a sample message to submit a support ticket with DigitalOcean:

Hello, I wish to gain access to launch c2, c4, and c8 droplets on my DigitalOcean account. Could you please guide me through the necessary verifications required to enable these CPU optimized droplets? Thank you.

