Scheduling a Load Test

LoadForge offers flexibility when it comes to running your tests. Once you've designed a test, it can be scheduled either as a one-time event or as a recurring activity. After the test execution, LoadForge ensures that you receive an email summary with the results and a link directing you to a comprehensive report.

Scheduling Your Load Test

To schedule your tests, follow these steps:

Navigate to Schedule: In your LoadForge control panel, hover over the 'Tests' menu, and click on the 'Schedule' option. Select Your Test: Choose from your list of previously created tests. Define Schedule Details: Cron : Input a cron expression to specify the frequency of the test, such as daily, weekly, or monthly.

: Input a cron expression to specify the frequency of the test, such as daily, weekly, or monthly. Once Off : Determine if this is a one-time test or a recurring test.

: Determine if this is a one-time test or a recurring test. Run Duration: Indicate how long the test should run. Note: Cron expressions can appear complex, but don't worry! LoadForge provides a dropdown menu with commonly used expressions to make your life easier.

Understanding Cron Expressions

Cron expressions define the schedule on which the test runs. They are structured to specify the minute, hour, day of the month, month, and day of the week.

Resource: For an in-depth understanding and examples of cron expressions, check this detailed guide.

Basic Cron Examples

Here are some fundamental cron examples to get you started:

0 */6 * * * 15 3 * * * 0 0 1 * *

Advanced Cron Examples

For more intricate scheduling needs, consider these examples:

15,45 13 ? 6 Tue 0 /5 13,18 * * ?

With the combination of LoadForge's robust platform and the versatility of cron expressions, you have full control over when and how often your load tests run.