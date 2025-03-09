The LoadForge GitHub action allows you to launch load tests directly from GitHub actions. You then receive an email and optionally Slack notifications, Zapier notifications, Datadog tracking, etc. as the Run completes.

GitHub Action output

​ GitHub Actions Integration

LoadForge provides an official GitHub Action that allows you to trigger load tests directly from your GitHub Actions workflow. This integration makes it easy to incorporate performance testing into your CI/CD pipeline.

​ Setting Up the GitHub Action

To use the LoadForge GitHub Action in your workflow:

Get Your LoadForge API Token:

Log into your LoadForge account and navigate to the API section to retrieve your API token. Add the API Token to GitHub Secrets:

In your GitHub repository, go to Settings > Secrets and add your LoadForge API token as LOADFORGE_API_TOKEN . Create a Workflow File:

Create a .github/workflows/loadforge.yml file in your repository with the following content:

name : Performance Testing on : push : branches : [ main ] pull_request : branches : [ main ] jobs : loadtest : runs-on : ubuntu-latest steps : - name : Checkout code uses : actions/checkout@v4 - name : Deploy to staging # Your deployment step here - name : Run LoadForge Test id : loadforge uses : AdventDevInc/run-lf-action@v1 with : api-token : ${{ secrets.LOADFORGE_API_TOKEN }} test-id : 123 duration : 10 - name : Print Run ID and Monitor URL run : | echo "LoadForge Run ID is ${{ steps.loadforge.outputs.run_id }}" echo "Monitor your test run at: ${{ steps.loadforge.outputs.monitor_url }}"

​ GitHub Action Parameters

Name Description Required Default api-token Your LoadForge API Token Yes N/A test-id The ID of the LoadForge test to trigger Yes N/A duration Duration of the test run in minutes (2-720) No 5

Name Description run_id The ID of the created LoadForge run monitor_url The URL to monitor the LoadForge run (https://app.loadforge.com/run/monitor/{run_id})

​ Use Cases for GitHub Actions Integration

Continuous Performance Testing:

Automatically run load tests on every push to your main branch to catch performance regressions early. Pre-Release Testing:

Include performance tests in your release workflow to ensure your application meets performance requirements before release. Pull Request Validation:

Run load tests on pull requests to ensure that new code changes don’t negatively impact performance. Scheduled Performance Monitoring:

Set up scheduled workflows to run load tests at regular intervals to monitor your application’s performance over time.

The LoadForge GitHub Action streamlines your performance testing workflow by integrating directly with your CI/CD pipeline. By incorporating load testing into your GitHub Actions workflow, you can ensure that performance testing becomes a regular part of your development process, helping you catch and address performance issues before they reach production.