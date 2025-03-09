How are real users experiencing your site?

Once a host is verified, LoadForge will automatically monitor its CrUX data—live readings from Chrome browsers that reflect real user experience metrics.

​ About CrUX

The Chrome User Experience Report (CrUX) collects anonymized, real-world performance data from Chrome users visiting your website. This dataset provides insights into how real users experience your site, highlighting potential bottlenecks and areas for improvement.

​ HTTP/S Performance Metrics

For HTTP/S performance, we primarily focus on TTFB (Time to First Byte) and FCP (First Contentful Paint). These metrics measure how quickly your site starts displaying content to users and are directly tied to the performance of your backend infrastructure.

TTFB (Time to First Byte) : Measures the delay before a user receives the first byte from your server.

: Measures the delay before a user receives the first byte from your server. FCP (First Contentful Paint): Indicates when the first visible element of your site appears to users.

Optimizing these metrics ensures a fast and responsive experience for your users, improving engagement and satisfaction.

​ Web Performance Metrics

Web performance metrics relate to the front-end experience of your site, including layout shifts, interaction delays, and overall smoothness. These factors influence how snappy and fluid your website feels after it has loaded.

Key metrics include:

CLS (Cumulative Layout Shift) : Measures unexpected page movement, which can be frustrating for users.

: Measures unexpected page movement, which can be frustrating for users. INP (Interaction to Next Paint) : Evaluates responsiveness by measuring interaction delays.

: Evaluates responsiveness by measuring interaction delays. LCP (Largest Contentful Paint): Tracks the loading time of the largest visible element.

Improving these metrics enhances user experience, engagement, and conversion rates.

​ Graphing Over Time

LoadForge stores and tracks these results each month, allowing you to monitor real user experience trends over time. This enables you to:

Compare performance improvements after optimization efforts.

after optimization efforts. Identify seasonal traffic changes that may impact performance.

that may impact performance. Detect regressions after updates or infrastructure changes.

​ Why These Metrics Matter

These performance indicators are crucial for both SEO rankings and user experience.

SEO Impact : Google prioritizes fast, user-friendly websites in search rankings. Poor performance can lower your visibility in search results.

: Google prioritizes fast, user-friendly websites in search rankings. Poor performance can lower your visibility in search results. User Experience: A faster, more responsive website leads to higher engagement, lower bounce rates, and increased conversions.

By regularly monitoring and optimizing these metrics, you ensure that your website provides an optimal experience for users while maintaining strong SEO performance.