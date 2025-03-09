SSL Verification
Examples of how to prevent SSL verification on your tests.
By default, LoadForge verifies SSL certificates for all requests to ensure secure communication. However, in some scenarios, disabling SSL verification is useful, particularly in non-production environments.
When to Disable SSL Verification
Disabling SSL verification can be helpful in the following cases:
- Staging Environments: When testing against a pre-production system with a self-signed or unverified certificate.
- Development Environments: Local or internal services that lack a valid SSL certificate.
- Custom Testing Needs: If your focus is on performance and load testing, rather than SSL validation.
Tip: If SSL verification is causing test failures, but your production site has a valid certificate, consider keeping verification enabled in production while disabling it for development/staging tests.
How to Disable SSL Verification
You can disable SSL verification per request or globally for all requests.
1. Disable SSL Verification for a Specific Request
To disable SSL verification for an individual request, pass
verify=False in the request:
from locust import HttpUser, task
class QuickstartUser(HttpUser):
@task
def insecure_request(self):
self.client.get("https://your-staging-site.com", verify=False)
2. Disable SSL Verification Globally
To disable SSL verification for all requests in a test, set
self.client.verify = False in the
on_start method:
class QuickstartUser(HttpUser):
def on_start(self):
self.client.verify = False
This approach ensures that every request made during the test ignores SSL verification.
Implications of Disabling SSL Verification
Disabling SSL verification does not disable encryption—your data is still transmitted over an SSL connection. However:
- Man-in-the-middle attacks become easier, as SSL validation ensures the authenticity of the server.
- Some security-focused applications may reject requests with disabled SSL verification.
Warning: Do not disable SSL verification in production unless absolutely necessary.
Debugging SSL Issues
If you experience SSL-related failures in LoadForge, consider:
- Checking the certificate chain: Run
curl -v https://your-site.comto see certificate details.
- Ensuring your certificate is valid: Use a trusted Certificate Authority (CA).
- Verifying SSL settings in your application: Some APIs require specific TLS versions or cipher suites.
By using
verify=False selectively, you can bypass SSL issues in test environments while keeping security best practices in production.