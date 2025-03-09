How LoadForge’s AI provides automatic analysis and test recommendations.
LoadForge’s AI-powered analysis provides automatic insights into your test runs, helping you quickly identify performance issues, optimize test scripts, and detect bottlenecks.
The AI Analysis section includes three key components:
This component provides a high-level summary of key findings from your test run, including:
Key Issues: Notable slow endpoints, high error rates, or other problem areas
Response Time Insights: Breakdown of performance trends, including slowest P95 and P99 times
Recommendations: Suggested optimizations based on detected inefficiencies
Error Analysis: Common errors (5xx, timeouts, etc.), their frequency, and possible causes
AI Performance Analysis Example
Use the Performance Analysis to quickly identify whether failures were due to scaling limitations, slow database queries, or high server load.
This component provides AI-powered recommendations for refining your Locustfile test script, including:
Adjusting wait times to better simulate real users
Adding multiple request types to make load tests more realistic
Tweaking spawn rates to avoid unrealistic traffic spikes
Enhancing validation to check response status codes and data integrity
Example Script Improvement
# Before: Simple test with fixed wait time@taskdefindex_page(self): self.client.get("/")# After: Enhanced test with variable wait and validation@taskdefindex_page(self):with self.client.get("/", catch_response=True)as response:if response.status_code !=200: response.failure(f"Got status {response.status_code}")
If your test results seem inconsistent, the AI might suggest adjusting your spawn rate to create a more gradual load increase.
This component identifies likely sources of slowdowns based on:
Your website’s tech stack (e.g., PHP, Node.js, Python, database type)
Server infrastructure (e.g., Nginx, Apache, cloud-based hosting)
Common scaling issues related to API calls, caching strategies, or database queries
Pay special attention to endpoints with high variance between P50 and P95 response times, as these often indicate database query issues or inefficient caching.
The bottleneck detection can help you prioritize optimization efforts by focusing on the components that will provide the greatest performance improvements.