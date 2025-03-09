How LoadForge’s AI provides automatic analysis and test recommendations.

LoadForge’s AI-powered analysis provides automatic insights into your test runs, helping you quickly identify performance issues, optimize test scripts, and detect bottlenecks.

The AI Analysis section includes three key components:

Performance Analysis This component provides a high-level summary of key findings from your test run, including: Key Issues: Notable slow endpoints, high error rates, or other problem areas

Notable slow endpoints, high error rates, or other problem areas Response Time Insights: Breakdown of performance trends, including slowest P95 and P99 times

Breakdown of performance trends, including slowest P95 and P99 times Recommendations: Suggested optimizations based on detected inefficiencies

Suggested optimizations based on detected inefficiencies Error Analysis: Common errors (5xx, timeouts, etc.), their frequency, and possible causes AI Performance Analysis Example Use the Performance Analysis to quickly identify whether failures were due to scaling limitations, slow database queries, or high server load. Test Script Suggestions This component provides AI-powered recommendations for refining your Locustfile test script, including: Adjusting wait times to better simulate real users

to better simulate real users Adding multiple request types to make load tests more realistic

to make load tests more realistic Tweaking spawn rates to avoid unrealistic traffic spikes

to avoid unrealistic traffic spikes Enhancing validation to check response status codes and data integrity Example Script Improvement @task def index_page ( self ) : self . client . get ( "/" ) @task def index_page ( self ) : with self . client . get ( "/" , catch_response = True ) as response : if response . status_code != 200 : response . failure ( f"Got status { response . status_code } " ) If your test results seem inconsistent, the AI might suggest adjusting your spawn rate to create a more gradual load increase. Bottleneck Detection This component identifies likely sources of slowdowns based on: Your website’s tech stack (e.g., PHP, Node.js, Python, database type)

(e.g., PHP, Node.js, Python, database type) Server infrastructure (e.g., Nginx, Apache, cloud-based hosting)

(e.g., Nginx, Apache, cloud-based hosting) Common scaling issues related to API calls, caching strategies, or database queries Pay special attention to endpoints with high variance between P50 and P95 response times, as these often indicate database query issues or inefficient caching. The bottleneck detection can help you prioritize optimization efforts by focusing on the components that will provide the greatest performance improvements.

​ Why Use AI Analysis?

LoadForge’s AI saves time by:

Automatically analyzing performance data.

Highlighting critical issues immediately.

Suggesting targeted improvements for both test scripts and server performance.

for both test scripts and server performance. Providing insights tailored to your site’s architecture.

By leveraging AI-powered insights, you can fine-tune your load tests and optimize your application’s performance with minimal manual effort.