How do test hours work, and what if you run out?

LoadForge does not limit the number of test runs or the number of virtual user hours on client accounts.

However, running load tests incurs infrastructure costs. Specifically, for every worker launched, an hourly fee is charged by our cloud provider. We call this a test hour or test credit.

​ How Test Hours Work

Each test you run consumes test hours based on:

The number of virtual users simulated.

The duration of the test.

The number of workers required to execute the load.

Test hours are directly linked to the number of workers used. LoadForge charges 1 hour for the controller and 1 hour for each worker, for any test under an hour. After that, charges are per hour as expected.

​ Managing Your Test Hours

LoadForge provides users with an allocation of test hours based on their plan. Test hours reset on the 1st of each month. If you find that you need more test hours, there are several options:

Optimize test configurations: Use smaller test runs to fine-tune parameters before running large-scale simulations.

Upgrade your plan: Higher plans include more test hours to accommodate larger testing needs.

: Higher plans include more test hours to accommodate larger testing needs. Pay for additional test hours: If you exceed your allocation, you can purchase extra hours on demand.

What if I run out? Don’t worry! If you run out of test hours, you can pay per test. LoadForge will display the number of credits required and the price before running a test. Typically, the cost is between $1-2 per test.

​ Estimating Test Consumption

To help users manage their consumption, LoadForge provides real-time estimations before a test is executed. When you click Run, you will see exactly how many test hours will be consumed before confirming the test execution.

Factors affecting test consumption include:

User concurrency: More virtual users consume more test hours.

Test duration: Longer tests use more resources.

: Longer tests use more resources. Complexity: Tests that require heavy computation or dynamic requests may need more processing power.

​ Best Practices for Reducing Usage

The most effective way to reduce test hour consumption is to only run the workers you need. LoadForge recommends 1 worker per 10,000 Virtual Users (VUs), so avoid over-supplying workers to optimize efficiency.

By reviewing the estimated cost before running a test, you can make informed decisions to optimize your testing strategy while minimizing costs.

​ Need More Test Hours?

If you require additional test hours beyond your plan’s allocation, LoadForge offers on-demand test hour purchases. You can also reach out to our support team for custom solutions tailored to your testing needs.