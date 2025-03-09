File Management
Upload and use data files in your load tests
LoadForge allows you to upload, create, and manage files for your load tests. You can upload CSV, JSON, or TXT files (maximum 5MB) to use in your test scripts.
A file being managed in LoadForge
How Files Work in LoadForge
Files are automatically uploaded to your load generators and stored in the
files/{file_name} directory. This makes it easy to access your data files from within your load test scripts. This feature is particularly useful for:
- Large user lists for authentication testing
- Test datasets for API or form submissions
- Configuration files for complex test scenarios
- CSV data for data-driven testing
Uploading Files
You can upload files through the LoadForge interface:
- Navigate to the File Management section
- Click Upload File or Create Blank File
- Select your file or create a new one
- The file will be available in the
files/directory on all load generators
Using Files in Locust Tests
Here are some examples of how to use uploaded files in your Locust test scripts:
Loading a JSON User List
import json
import random
from locust import HttpUser, task, between
class UserBehavior(HttpUser):
wait_time = between(1, 5)
def on_start(self):
# Load the user credentials from the uploaded JSON file
with open('files/userlist.json', 'r') as f:
self.users = json.load(f)
# Select a random user from the list
user_data = random.choice(self.users)
self.username = user_data['username']
self.password = user_data['password']
# Log in with the selected user
self.client.post("/login", {
"username": self.username,
"password": self.password
})
@task
def view_dashboard(self):
self.client.get("/dashboard")
Example
userlist.json file:
[
{"username": "user1", "password": "pass1"},
{"username": "user2", "password": "pass2"},
{"username": "user3", "password": "pass3"}
]
Reading CSV Data for Test Scenarios
import csv
import random
from locust import HttpUser, task, between
class DataDrivenUser(HttpUser):
wait_time = between(1, 3)
def on_start(self):
# Load test data from CSV file
self.test_data = []
with open('files/test_data.csv', 'r') as f:
reader = csv.DictReader(f)
for row in reader:
self.test_data.append(row)
@task
def submit_form(self):
# Pick a random data row for this request
data = random.choice(self.test_data)
# Use the data in a POST request
self.client.post("/api/submit", {
"name": data['name'],
"email": data['email'],
"message": data['message']
})
Using a Configuration File
import json
from locust import HttpUser, task, between
class ConfigDrivenUser(HttpUser):
wait_time = between(1, 5)
def on_start(self):
# Load configuration from JSON file
with open('files/config.json', 'r') as f:
self.config = json.load(f)
# Set up the test based on configuration
self.api_endpoints = self.config['endpoints']
self.headers = self.config['headers']
@task
def call_api(self):
for endpoint in self.api_endpoints:
self.client.get(
endpoint['url'],
headers=self.headers,
name=endpoint['name']
)
Best Practices
- File Size: Keep files under 5MB for optimal performance
- File Format: Use structured formats like JSON or CSV for easy parsing
- Error Handling: Always include error handling when reading files
- Caching: Load files once during startup rather than for each request
- Random Selection: For user credentials, randomly select from a large pool to simulate realistic behavior
Need Further Assistance?
If you have questions about using files in your load tests or need help with a specific implementation, don’t hesitate to contact us. We’re here to help you get the most out of LoadForge.
