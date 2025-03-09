LoadForge utilizes DigitalOcean to power its load generation capabilities. By running tests through our platform, you can leverage the scalability of cloud infrastructure to simulate real-world traffic scenarios efficiently.

By default, LoadForge provides test hours, which allow you to run tests on our managed cloud infrastructure. However, you also have the option to bring your own DigitalOcean account for cost savings and additional flexibility.

​ DigitalOcean Integration and Costs

If you choose to integrate your own DigitalOcean account, LoadForge will launch its test servers directly within your cloud environment. This means:

You are responsible for all fees associated with running the cloud instances.

associated with running the cloud instances. Costs depend on test duration and the number of workers required.

Typical pricing per test:

Small tests (10,000 users) : ~$0.05 - $0.10 per test.

: ~$0.05 - $0.10 per test. Larger tests (50,000+ users) : ~$0.40 - $1 per test.

: ~$0.40 - $1 per test. High-scale tests (100,000+ users): ~$1 - $3 per test.

Don’t have a DigitalOcean account? No worries! You can still run tests using LoadForge’s managed cloud infrastructure. However, this will incur a slightly higher charge per test.

​ Understanding Test Costs

LoadForge ensures full cost transparency before each test:

Cost estimates are provided before you start a test.

are provided before you start a test. VM pricing varies based on the number of users and test workers deployed.

varies based on the number of users and test workers deployed. DigitalOcean charges by the hour , meaning: You are billed for a full hour per worker , even if the test runs for a shorter duration. A controller is always launched , so your total cost includes 1 controller + number of workers .

, meaning:

Worker Capacity Each worker can handle 10,000 - 20,000 virtual users efficiently.

​ Sample Cost Estimations

For a clearer understanding, here are sample costs based on user load:

~10,000 virtual users = $0.11 ~70,000 virtual users = $0.66 ~200,000 virtual users = $3.57

While smaller tests are highly cost-effective, larger-scale tests require more resources. LoadForge is still significantly cheaper than many competitors, ensuring affordability at all scales.

​ Using LoadForge’s Managed Cloud Infrastructure

If you choose not to integrate your own DigitalOcean account, LoadForge provides an easy-to-use cloud solution:

$1 per server per hour .

. Billing is calculated hourly , even for shorter tests.

, even for shorter tests. No additional setup required—simply run your test and let LoadForge handle the infrastructure.

Example: Running a 30-minute test using 2 servers on LoadForge’s cloud will cost $2.

​ Choosing the Right Option

Feature Bring Your Own Cloud Use LoadForge’s Cloud Setup Required Yes No Cost Efficiency Lower per test Flat rate per hour Flexibility Full control Managed for you Billing Model $0.11 per server/hour $1 per server/hour

We recommend starting with LoadForge’s cloud for simplicity. Once comfortable, you can switch to your own DigitalOcean account for cost savings and greater control.

Before launching any test, LoadForge provides a clear cost breakdown, ensuring that you never incur unexpected charges.