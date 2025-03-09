A step-by-step guide to scheduling your load tests with LoadForge using cron expressions.

LoadForge allows you to schedule load tests for regular execution, ensuring continuous monitoring of your system’s performance. This is essential for detecting performance regressions, monitoring API SLAs, and adapting to modern CI/CD deployment cycles where applications change frequently.

​ Why Schedule Load Tests?

In the past, performance testing was done once a year before a big release. Today, with continuous deployment (CI/CD), applications change daily or even multiple times per day. Scheduling load tests ensures that every new deployment is checked for performance issues.

Tip: LoadForge allows you to compare test runs over time, making it easy to spot regressions and performance degradation.

​ LoadForge Alerts You to Performance Drops

By scheduling recurring tests, LoadForge will notify you if:

API SLAs are violated (e.g., response times exceed defined thresholds).

(e.g., response times exceed defined thresholds). Performance suddenly drops due to a new deployment.

due to a new deployment. Error rates increase, indicating system instability under load.

​ How to Schedule a Load Test

Scheduling a test in LoadForge is simple:

Navigate to Schedule: In the LoadForge control panel, go to the ‘Tests’ menu and select ‘Schedule’. Select Your Test: Choose an existing test you want to run on a schedule. Define Schedule Details: Cron Expression : Specify when and how often the test should run.

: Specify when and how often the test should run. Once-Off or Recurring : Choose whether this test should run only once or on a set schedule.

: Choose whether this test should run only once or on a set schedule. Run Duration: Define how long the test should execute.

Tip: If cron expressions seem complex, LoadForge provides preset options for common schedules like hourly, daily, and weekly.

​ Understanding Cron Expressions

LoadForge uses cron expressions to define when tests run. Cron syntax allows you to specify schedules based on minutes, hours, days, months, and weekdays.

​ Basic Cron Examples

0 */6 * * * 15 3 * * * 0 0 1 * *

​ Advanced Cron Examples

15,45 13 ? 6 Tue 0 /5 13 * * *

For a detailed explanation of cron expressions, refer to this guide.

​ Best Practices for Scheduling Tests

Run smaller tests more frequently (e.g., API response monitoring every hour).

(e.g., API response monitoring every hour). Schedule full load tests during off-peak hours to avoid disrupting users.

to avoid disrupting users. Use weekly or monthly tests to track long-term trends .

. Set up alerts so you’re notified if performance drops.

By leveraging scheduled load tests, LoadForge helps you stay ahead of performance issues and ensures your system can handle real-world traffic conditions at all times.