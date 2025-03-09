LoadForge requires that you add and verify hosts before you can run tests against them. This is to prevent users from running tests against websites or services that they do not own.

The process is very quick and requires either a simple meta tag or a file placed in your application’s public directory.

But why??? We do this to prevent LoadForge from being used to DoS other websites. It helps prove you own the website or application.

​ Meta Tag

The meta tag we use is called loadforge-site-verification , and it needs to be placed in the header of your website or application. For APIs, this is often not appropriate, and the File method is recommended.

The final meta tag looks like this (with your unique verification code):

example.html <meta name="loadforge-site-verification" content="8ee17273640295c9b40ae854f510a82d29824e91[..]" />

​ File Verification

The file check sends a request to your webserver for the file loadforge.txt . If your site is https://test.com , then you would need to ensure that https://test.com/loadforge.txt is accessible.

Once this file is returned with the verification string we provide, the test will pass.

The file must contain your verification code, the same as seen in the meta tag example. The code for the meta tag and the file is always identical.

​ DNS Verification

You may also verify your ownership with a DNS TXT record called loadforge-site-verification . It must exist under the host you are trying to validate. For example, loadforge-site-verification.loadforge.com must contain your account validation key as the value.

​ Lookup Example

nslookup dig ❯ nslookup > set type = txt > loadforge-site-verification.loadforge.com [ .. ] Non-authoritative answer: loadforge-site-verification.loadforge.com text = "8ee17273640295c9[..]"

​ Automatic Validation

We use the same verification tag for your account, regardless of the host. This means you can always use the meta tag or file we provide on any of your applications.

This also simplifies adding hosts through the API, as you will know their validation code in advance.

Additionally, if you validate example.com , we will automatically validate any subdomains under that domain, such as dev.example.com , when you add them.

​ Alternative Validation

If you need to validate your domain manually, you can contact us or email support@loadforge.com. You will be required to prove ownership.